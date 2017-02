HONG KONG Nov 9 Hong Kong shares were set to rise on Wednesday following a spike in benchmark index futures in the previous session, although investors will be more focused on inflation data to gauge the extent to which price pressures have eased in China.

The Hang Seng index was set to open up 2 percent at 20,067.4. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)