HONG KONG Nov 10 Hong Kong shares were set for a steep drop on Thursday as a slide in overseas markets, an escalating crisis in Italy and weak results from heavyweights HSBC and Tencent sent investors towards the exits.

The Hang Seng index was set to slide 4.6 percent to 19,091.4, nearly 1,000 points below Wednesday's close. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open 4.7 percent lower. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)