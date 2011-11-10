China stocks fall on tightening concerns, HK shares edge down
* tougher financial regulation could pressure China stocks-UBS
HONG KONG Nov 10 Hong Kong shares were set for a steep drop on Thursday as a slide in overseas markets, an escalating crisis in Italy and weak results from heavyweights HSBC and Tencent sent investors towards the exits.
The Hang Seng index was set to slide 4.6 percent to 19,091.4, nearly 1,000 points below Wednesday's close. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open 4.7 percent lower. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* tougher financial regulation could pressure China stocks-UBS
Feb 6 Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Monday, drawing inspiration from a firmer Wall Street and helped by rising capital inflows from the mainland.
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 China stocks rose on Monday in thin activity as investors stayed largely cautious over the central bank's policy tightening after it surprisingly raised short-term interest rates last week.