China stocks fall on tightening concerns, HK shares edge down
* tougher financial regulation could pressure China stocks-UBS
HONG KONG Nov 10 Hong Kong shares slid over 5 percent on Thursday, wiping out almost a week's gains, as a rout in overseas markets, an escalating crisis in Italy and weak results from the likes of HSBC Holdings sent investors rushing for the exits.
The benchmark Hang Seng index lost over 1,000 points and fell below the 19,000 level by late afternoon trading. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms dropped 5.7 percent.
Feb 6 Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Monday, drawing inspiration from a firmer Wall Street and helped by rising capital inflows from the mainland.
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 China stocks rose on Monday in thin activity as investors stayed largely cautious over the central bank's policy tightening after it surprisingly raised short-term interest rates last week.