HONG KONG Nov 10 Hong Kong shares slid over 5 percent on Thursday, wiping out almost a week's gains, as a rout in overseas markets, an escalating crisis in Italy and weak results from the likes of HSBC Holdings sent investors rushing for the exits.

The benchmark Hang Seng index lost over 1,000 points and fell below the 19,000 level by late afternoon trading. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms dropped 5.7 percent.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)