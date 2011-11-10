HONG KONG Nov 10 Hong Kong shares slid 5.3 percent on Thursday, wiping out almost a week's worth of gains, as a rout in overseas markets, an escalating crisis in Italy and weak results from HSBC Holdings sent investors rushing for the exits.

The benchmark Hang Seng index lost more than 1,000 points to close at 18,963.9. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms, an outperformer this month, dropped 5.7 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 1.8 percent as slowing export growth added another layer of worry for investors grappling with the euro zone crisis.

HIGHLIGHS:

* Financials, particularly banks, were the hardest hit. A sector sub-index in Hong Kong fell over 7 percent, led by heavyweights HSBC Holdings , Industrial & Commerical Bank of China and China Construction Bank . The three stocks contributed to just half the Hang Seng index's drop on the day. HSBC shares slumped 9.1 percent, their sharpest drop since March 2009, as investors fretted over the bank's weak third quarter results, which spurred a round of downgrades on the stock.

ICBC shares dropped 8.7 percent, the most in three years, after Goldman Sachs cut its stake in the lender.

* Chinese property counters extended losses as investors remained bearish on the sector's prospects as there was little to indicate any relaxation of policies aimed at cooling prices. China's property sales fell in October for the first time in six months, confirming anecdotal evidence that the real estate market is weakening across the country under a slew of government measures meted out since late 2009. Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment fell 4.9 percent while Sino-Land dropped 6.6 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)