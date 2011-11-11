China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong shares were set to recover slightly after the previous session's drop of more than 5 percent as some short-sellers cover positions ahead of the weekend and as positive corporate news spurred a rebound on Wall Street.
The Hang Seng index was set to open up 1 percent at 19,143.6. It slumped 5.3 percent and over 1,000 points on Thursday. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open 1.5 percent higher. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
Feb 9 Hong Kong stocks hit a four-month high on Thursday with mainland companies outperforming, as expectations of further yuan depreciation continued to nudge Chinese investors into the city's stocks.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Shanghai stocks closed at a two-month high on Thursday, getting a boost from glass and cement makers after the government signalled it would reduce overcapacity in the construction materials sector.