HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong shares were set to recover slightly after the previous session's drop of more than 5 percent as some short-sellers cover positions ahead of the weekend and as positive corporate news spurred a rebound on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng index was set to open up 1 percent at 19,143.6. It slumped 5.3 percent and over 1,000 points on Thursday. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open 1.5 percent higher. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)