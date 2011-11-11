HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong shares posted a mild recovery on Friday, led by banks and energy stocks, but the benchmark index still posted a second successive weekly loss largely due to the previous session's more than 5 percent selloff on worries about the eurozone.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.9 percent to 19,137.17 points, but turnover in Hong Kong fell by almost a third from the previous day to the lowest in a fortnight.

The benchmark dropped 3.6 percent on the week. The China Enterprises index rose 1.3 percent on Friday and it was down 2.6 percent on the week.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite ended little changed from Thursday's close, up 0.1 percent at 2,481.1 points but down 1.9 percent on the week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Financials, beaten down in Thursday's selloff, led the rebound with mainland banks getting a small lift from data that showed Chinese banks extended more new loans than expected, another sign of selective easing in the economy. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China added 2.1 percent while Agricultural Bank of China rose 3.5 percent.

* Casino stocks in Hong Kong tumbled following the sharp drop on heavy volume for shares of Melco Crown Entertainment which lost 11.9 percent overnight in the United States. Wynn Macau dropped 5.6 percent, leading a broad sell-off across the sector. Galaxy Entertainment slid 6.9 percent while MGM China Holdings shed 4.9 percent.

Sands China lost 4.5 percent but could be the first to bounce back if it is included as a benchmark constituent of the Hang Seng index later on Friday when the index management company is set to announce results of its latest quarterly review.

* ERA Mining surged 21.2 percent on news that Caterpillar Inc will make an offer to buy the company to strengthen mining business and ramp up investment in China, in a dual-option deal that could be worth up to $885 million. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar)