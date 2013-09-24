HONG KONG, Sept 24 Hong Kong shares slid for a second day, hurt by Tuesday's weak mainland Chinese market and profit-taking from last week's strong gains after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials deepened uncertainty on its stimulus reduction plans.

The Hang Seng Index, which closed on Thursday at its highest since Feb. 4 after the Fed maintained its monthly stimulus, ended down 0.8 percent at 23,179 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 1.1 percent.