HONG KONG Aug 5 The sharpest selloff on Wall Street in two years is set to push Hong Kong's benchmark down for a fourth straight day to its lowest level this year as investors dump equities on fears of a worsening crisis in Europe and stalling global economic growth.

The Hang Seng Index has struggled to find firm footing despite relatively healthy corporate earnings, with cyclicals and small-caps the worst affected.

The index closed down 0.5 percent at 21,884.7 on Thursday and has lost 2.5 percent this month. Traders said indications from the performance of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Hong Kong-listed names overnight point to a drop of over 700 points.

"Looks like it's one-way traffic today," said one Hong Kong-based trader at an Asian brokerage.

The fall would take the index below its 2011 low hit in June of around 21,508, a key chart support.

Commodity names and financials, the biggest weights on the benchmarks, are likely to be the top drags, while the shakeout in riskier small-caps is set to accelerate.

Oil majors CNOOC and Petrochina are already underperforming the Hang Seng this week, down 5.2 percent and 3.1 percent respectively.

Blue chip Hutchison Whampoa is also likely to suffer after the company's first-half results missed analyst estimates. Optimism about earnings had driven Hutch shares up 12.3 percent over the past three weeks.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei slumped 3.6 percent while South Korea's KOSPI , the hardest hit market in Asia this week, was down 3.5 percent as of 0030 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) said on Friday it would buy stakes in Standard Bank Argentina and another two institutions for about $600 million as it expands into South America as part of its globalisation strategy.

* Casino owner Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , a joint venture between Hong Kong-listed Melco International Development Ltd and Australia's Crown Ltd , has applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange for a dual listing in the Chinese territory, it said on Thursday.

* Bailed-out insurer American International Group reported a profit for the second quarter on Thursday, as tax benefits and its one-third stake in Asian insurer AIA offset a decline in operating income at its main businesses.

* Property developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) said its first half net profit soared 169 percent to HK$33.26 billion, beating forecasts of HK$31.2 billion.

* China Vanke , the country's largest property developer by revenue, said property sales for July were up slightly from a year earlier at 9.1 billion yuan ($1.4 billion.

* Shares of China's largest property insurer PICC Property & Casualty Co Ltd fell to a five-week low on Thursday, on fears that liberalisation in the mainland auto insurance sector could lead to it being pushed out of the business.

* Mongolia's massive Tavan Tolgoi project began shipping 4,000 tonnes of coal south to its new partner, the Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) on Thursday following a ceremony at the mine site.

* Chinese property developer Yuexiu Property Company Limited said it expected to record a significant increase in net profit for the first six months of 2011 due to higher revenue from property sales and gains on revaluation of investment properties. For statement click here (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)