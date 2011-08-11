HONG KONG Aug 11 Hong Kong shares were set to resume their slide on Thursday after rumours about the health of French banks re-ignited fears about the euro zone, sending U.S. markets sharply lower.

Financials are set to be the biggest drags, tracking the sector's performance across global markets on worries about the strength of French lenders.

The opening bell in Hong Kong could also see exaggerated moves in certain stocks which were halted through the afternoon session on Wednesday, including heavyweight HSBC Holdings , Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing and Cathay Pacific .

In an unprecedented step which has upset market players, the exchange operator was forced to suspend trading in the counters after hackers broke into its website, preventing investors from accessing company announcements made during the midday break.

Traders said indications from American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Hong Kong-listed firms suggested the benchmark Hang Seng index , which closed up 2.3 percent at 19,783.7 on Thursday, could drop about 560 points.

Chinese property-related names such as developers and cement producers could also come under pressure after China slashed its target for the construction of public homes for next year by a fifth.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading down 1.6 percent while South Korea's KOSPI fell 2 percent as of 0020 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Bank of America Corp has held exploratory talks with the principal investment funds of Kuwait and Qatar about selling part of its stake in China Construction Bank , sources with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

* Capital One Financial Corp agreed to buy HSBC's U.S. credit card arm for $2.6 billion more than the face value of the loans, the latest in a string of acquisitions for the credit card company turned U.S. bank.

* Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the world's largest exchange operator by market value, said a new platform for trading yuan-denominated shares will pave the way for growth after reporting a 19.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit.

* Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's largest Internet company, lifted profit at its slowest rate in nearly four years and faced growing pressure on margins from expansion and acquisition costs.

* China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) will start up a new 160,000-barrels-per-day crude processing unit this month at its Changling plant in central China, an industry source said on Wednesday.

* SJM Holdings Ltd , Macau's largest casino operator controlled by gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, said on Wednesday that first-half net profit rose 70 percent on unflagging demand from cash-rich Chinese gamblers eager to try their luck in the world's largest gambling destination.

* Chinese gold and copper miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd expects gold prices to reach $1,900 per ounce by the end of 2011, as the U.S. dollar is likely to weaken further, Chairman Chen Jinghe said on Wednesday.

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Asia's No.4 air carrier by market value, said on Wednesday that it expects its freight business to slow in the third quarter as a result of economic uncertainties. It posted a 59 percent fall in first-half net profit.

* ZTE Corp , China's second-biggest telecom equipment maker, posted a 12.4 percent decline in first-half preliminary net profit on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)