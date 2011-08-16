HONG KONG Aug 16 Hong Kong shares were set to extend gains on Tuesday, with oil producers expected to rise after crude oil prices gained sharply overnight and beleagured banking shares get a lift from bargain hunting.

The benchmark Hang Seng index closed up 3.3 percent at 20,260.1 on Monday, with cyclicals outperforming although turnover was light as investors remained jittery after a volatile two weeks in global markets.

Short-selling as a percentage of total turnover also remained high, hovering around 10 percent, suggesting not all market players were convinced of a sustainable rally and were positioning for another possible leg down.

Insurers, led by PICC P&C and Ping An Insurance , and cement makers lifted the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms up 4.7 percent, its biggest one-day gain in over two years.

Oil rose almost $2 a barrel on Monday, supported by optimism that European leaders will come up with solutions to the region's debt crisis.

Chinese banking shares, a sector which has seen a heavy bout of short-selling ahead of half-yearly results expected later this month, could support the market in the near term particularly if investors cover bearish bets.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading up 0.6 percent while South Korea's KOSPI jumped 3.6 percent in post-holiday trade.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Sino-Forest , parent of Greenheart Group , said on Monday its second-quarter profit more than doubled on a one-time gain, lifting shares of the embattled Chinese forestry company by 3.3 percent.

* Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) , the world's No.4 global contract chipmaker, said on Monday that its chief operating officer, Simon Yang, has resigned, effective Sept. 5.

* Chinese cement producer Anhui Conch said its first half net profit jumped 234 percent year on year to 5.99 billion yuan.

* Longfor Properties Co Ltd , which was red-flagged by Moody's last month, said on Monday that it has replaced its chief executive officer effective immediately.

* The board of Russian metals group Norilsk Nickel has approved a new share buyback and was swiftly criticised by aluminium group UC RUSAL for acting in the interest of long-time rival shareholder Interros. Norilsk said on Monday it has yet to decide the number of shares to be purchased and their price.

* Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday it expected its net profit attributable to owners of the company to rise 79 percent for the first half of 2011 as compared with the same period a year ago due to strong results of its washing machine and water heater businesses.

* Department store operator Maoye International Holdings Ltd said its total sales increased 68 percent to 5.13 billion yuan for the first half of 2011, and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 5.2 percent to 300.6 million yuan. Maoye said it would continue to speed up strategic coverage of business nationally through acquisition, construction of self-owned stores and leasing. For statement click here (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)