HONG KONG Aug 18 Hong Kong shares were set to slip on Thursday morning in line with other Asian indices, but declines could be capped on hopes that the territory's markets will see more investment flows from mainland Chinese investors.

The Hang Seng index closed up 0.4 percent at 20,289 on Wednesday, with Chinese brokerage stocks posting big gains on heavy volumes as investors cheered news that a exchange traded fund traded on the mainland but based on Hong Kong-listed stocks would soon be launched.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing , the world's most valuable exchange operator, said on Thursday it was in detailed talks with the Shanghai and Shenzen stock exchanges to set up a joint venture company.

The Hong Kong exchange has enjoyed its status as the destination of choice for Chinese companies going public in international markets and is now looking to capitalise on the prospects of a more liberalised yuan.

In the near-term worries about global growth, underscored by technology heavyweight Dell Inc slashing its revenue forecast, is likely to keep investors cautious.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was trading a percent lower as of 0045 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.3 PC brand, reported a near doubling of its first-quarter net profit, beating expectations due to acquisitions and growth in key markets such as China.

* China's largest coal producer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said on Wednesday its first-half net profit rose 16.1 percent year on year.

* Chinese insurer Ping An said it planned to inject up to 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) into its banking unit to further boost the lucrative business, when posting first-half profit at the top end of expectations.

* Hong Kong property firm Hysan Development Co Ltd expects rental reversion this year to be positive, surpassing the peak in 2008 as a boom in mainland China boosts commercial activity in the financial hub, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

* China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd said it would buy 9.44 percent of Taiping General Insurance Co Ltd from ICBC (Asia) for 264 million yuan, raising its stake in the property and casualty insurance unit to 61.21 percent. For statement click here

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)