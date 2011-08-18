HONG KONG Aug 18 Hong Kong shares were set to
slip on Thursday morning in line with other Asian indices, but
declines could be capped on hopes that the territory's markets
will see more investment flows from mainland Chinese investors.
The Hang Seng index closed up 0.4 percent at 20,289
on Wednesday, with Chinese brokerage stocks posting big gains on
heavy volumes as investors cheered news that a exchange traded
fund traded on the mainland but based on Hong Kong-listed stocks
would soon be launched.
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing , the world's most
valuable exchange operator, said on Thursday it was in detailed
talks with the Shanghai and Shenzen stock exchanges to set up a
joint venture company.
The Hong Kong exchange has enjoyed its status as the
destination of choice for Chinese companies going public in
international markets and is now looking to capitalise on the
prospects of a more liberalised yuan.
In the near-term worries about global growth, underscored by
technology heavyweight Dell Inc slashing its revenue
forecast, is likely to keep investors cautious.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5 percent while South
Korea's KOSPI was trading a percent lower as of 0045
GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.3 PC brand,
reported a near doubling of its first-quarter net profit,
beating expectations due to acquisitions and growth in key
markets such as China.
* China's largest coal producer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
said on Wednesday its first-half net
profit rose 16.1 percent year on year.
* Chinese insurer Ping An said it
planned to inject up to 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) into its
banking unit to further boost the lucrative business, when
posting first-half profit at the top end of expectations.
* Hong Kong property firm Hysan Development Co Ltd
expects rental reversion this year to be positive, surpassing
the peak in 2008 as a boom in mainland China boosts commercial
activity in the financial hub, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
* China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd said it
would buy 9.44 percent of Taiping General Insurance Co Ltd from
ICBC (Asia) for 264 million yuan, raising its stake in the
property and casualty insurance unit to 61.21 percent. For
statement click here
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)