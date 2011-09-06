HONG KONG, Sept 6 Hong Kong shares were set to decline for a third session on Tuesday as a deepening euro zone crisis weighs on risk appetite, particularly for financial stocks with exposure to the region, such as HSBC.

Europe's largest lender, HSBC Holdings , carries a 14.2 percent weight on the Hang Seng index , the biggest by far, making it difficult for the benchmark to shrug off any weakness in its shares.

The index, which is struggling to hold on to last week's short-covering supported gains, closed down 3 percent at 19,616.4 on Tuesday, although light turnover suggested there were few signs of panic selling.

The Hang Seng index has now given up more than half of its gains from the intra-day lows on August 9 following a 12 percent drop over four sessions. Two attempts at a recovery have failed, the latest last week at the 21,000 level, which is now seen as stiff resistance.

Shares of HSBC are hovering near their lowest levels in over two years and could break support around HK$65 as worries about public deficits in Greece and Italy and a regional election rout for Germany's ruling party cast fresh doubt on the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.

Other companies with businesses in Europe such as Esprit Holdings , Prada SpA , Hutchison Whampoa and shipping stocks could also come under pressure.

A strong result at a land auction in Hong Kong later in the day could offer some support for local developers as investors look for relatively safer stocks to park funds.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.4 percent while South Korea's fell 1.5 percent as of 0035 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Brazilian mining giant Vale is in talks with Chinese and other ship owners to sell or lease its planned fleet of giant bulk carriers, a Vale official told Reuters on Monday.

* China Merchants Bank , a leading retail bank in the mainland, said on Monday the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) had approved its rights issue plan for its Hong Kong listing.

* U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Chinese property firm Sino-Ocean Holdings have established a $140 million fund to invest in China real estate, the companies said.

* The board of the world's top aluminium producer, UC RUSAL , on Monday unanimously rejected an $8.75 billion offer by mining giant Norilsk Nickel to buy back its 15 percent stake in Norilsk.

* China Construction Bank Corp , the world's second-largest lender by market value, said a cooperation agreement with Bank of America Corp on areas such as investment banking and e-banking has been extended to the end of 2016.

* China Vanke posted a 12.6 percent fall in property sales for August from a year earlier, the country's largest developer by sales said on Monday, reporting its first drop in over a year.

* China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), parent of CNOOC Ltd , will shut down its 240,000 barrel-per-day Huizhou refinery in southern China for up to 40 days of repair work from early October, two industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

* Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said it had completed the acquisition of 138.35 million shares of Norton Gold for A$27.67 million. Together with 5.9 million shares it bought from the open market, Zijin holds 144.25 million shares representing 16.98 percent of Norton Gold.