HONG KONG, Sept 8 Hong Kong stocks were set to open higher on Thursday, putting them on track for a weekly gain, after Wall Street bounced more than 2 percent overnight led by the beaten-down financial sector.

Those gains are likely to prompt short-covering in Hong Kong, which has picked up each time the market has rallied as investors look to sell into strength or protect against further downside as European debt woes linger.

A ruling by Germany's top court that smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailouts that staved off an immediate worsening of the crisis seemed to offer some relief.

The Hang Seng index closed up 1.7 percent at 20,048 on Wednesday, with short-selling as a percentage of total turnover staying elevated at around 10 percent.

HSBC Holdings , the biggest weight on Hong Kong's Hang Seng index , is down over 16 percent so far this quarter. Its London-listed shares rose 3.2 percent overnight.

HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said it would cut 3,000 jobs in Hong Kong over the next three years as it targets its first wave of an aggressive cost-cutting plan on five countries.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9 percent while South Korea's KOSPI had risen 0.8 percent as of 0040 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Former workers at RUSAL's Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea have blocked the company's rail shipments to port for two days by sitting on the tracks, protesters and a source with knowledge of RUSAL's Guinea operations told Reuters on Wednesday.

* The board of Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, will on September 13 discuss a public buyback of its shares at $306 each, a source close to Norilsk said on Wednesday. The offer came after the board of the world's top aluminium producer, UC RUSAL , on Monday rejected the $8.75 billion buyback offer, at the same price of $306.

* Sports shoe maker Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd. said its profit for the nine months ended in June rose 1.2 percent to $350 million, while turnover rose to $5.2 billion from $4.2 billion in the year ago period.

* Shoe and footwear maker and distributor Belle International Holdings Ltd said its management would sell 240 million shares of the company at HK$15.28 apiece, valuing the deal at HK$3.67 billion ($470 million).

* Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC) said on Wednesday that car sales at its Japanese joint ventures have returned to normal, recovering from supply chain disruptions caused by Japan's massive earthquake and tsunami in March. GAC saw passenger vehicle sales fall 12 percent in the first six months of 2011, partly due to supply chain problems.

* Shui On Construction & Materials Ltd said on Wednesday that it aims to double after-tax profit to HK$1.8 billion ($231 million) by 2014.

* Chinese property developer KWG Property Holding Ltd said its pre-sales of homes amounted to 8.4 billion yuan for the first eight months of 2011, representing about 56 percent of its full year target.

* Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd said it expected to record an increase in net profit for the year ended in June compared to the previous year, due to significant increases in revenue from provision of duty-free marine bunkering services and sales of petroleum products. For statement click here (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)