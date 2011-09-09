HONG KONG, Sept 9 Hong Kong shares were expected to fall at the open on Friday, on track for a weekly loss, although any slowdown in inflation data from China could tempt some investors to take advantage of low valuations.

The benchmark Hang Seng index closed down 0.7 percent at 19,912.8 giving up earlier gains. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms closed down 0.4 percent.

Both indices have remained sluggish since the global stock market rout in early August, with shorter-term traders more willing to sell into any rallies while investors and institutions have refrained from building up positions.

However, an easing in inflation pressure which could herald a pause in policy tightening may bring some fund flows back into a market that is trading at valuations last seen during the financial crisis in 2008.

Economists expect August inflation to have eased to 6.2 percent from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July due to credit curbs and a favourable comparisons with the previous year, suggesting the current cycle of rapid price rises may have peaked.

The data is due at 0130 GMT.

A speech by Barack Obama that outlined plans to boost unemployment in the U.S. and stimulate the economy was seen as being largely within expectations.

Outside of macroeconomic factors, traders will be watching shares of China Life which saw a large bid, said to be made in error, for about 1.5 billion to 2 billion shares from brokerage Sun Hung Kai Financial & Co cross screens late on Thursday.

Although the brokerage started to withdraw bids ahead of the close, about 80 million shares had changed hands, leaving the brokerage with about twice the average 30-day volume of China Life shares to sell.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.7 percent as of 0045 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* PCCW Ltd said the Listing Committee had on Thursday reviewed its application for a separate listing of telecommunications business on the Stock Exchange and the proposed spin-off would subject to shareholders' approval. For statement click here

* The world's top aluminium producer UC Rusal expects global demand for the metal to stay robust despite economic worries in the West, a senior executive said on Thursday.

* Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines has finally made its offshore yuan market debut in Hong Kong after a bumpy ride. The airline printed a one billion yuan ($157 million) 6 percent three-year bond, catching an issuance window generated by a pick-up in primary market momentum following a speedily executed Dim Sum bond from oil giant BP.

* PetroChina plans to add 1.1 million tonnes of biofuels production capacity and import 470,000 tonnes of those fuels by 2015, a company official said on Thursday, as the oil firm aims to tap more alternative energy sources.

* China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd plans to set up a car factory in Indonesia by 2015 to tap rising demand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and make it a production hub for the region, the CEO of its Indonesia unit said on Thursday.

* China Yurun Food Group Ltd said on Friday one live hog at a subsidiary in China had tested positive for clenbuterol, an illegal additive in pig feed fed to animals to keep their meat lean. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)