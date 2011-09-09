HONG KONG, Sept 9 Hong Kong shares were expected
to fall at the open on Friday, on track for a weekly loss,
although any slowdown in inflation data from China could tempt
some investors to take advantage of low valuations.
The benchmark Hang Seng index closed down 0.7 percent
at 19,912.8 giving up earlier gains. The China Enterprises index
of top locally listed mainland firms closed down 0.4
percent.
Both indices have remained sluggish since the global stock
market rout in early August, with shorter-term traders more
willing to sell into any rallies while investors and
institutions have refrained from building up positions.
However, an easing in inflation pressure which could herald
a pause in policy tightening may bring some fund flows back into
a market that is trading at valuations last seen during the
financial crisis in 2008.
Economists expect August inflation to have eased
to 6.2 percent from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July due
to credit curbs and a favourable comparisons with the previous
year, suggesting the current cycle of rapid price rises may have
peaked.
The data is due at 0130 GMT.
A speech by Barack Obama that outlined plans to boost
unemployment in the U.S. and stimulate the economy was seen as
being largely within expectations.
Outside of macroeconomic factors, traders will be watching
shares of China Life which saw a large bid, said to be
made in error, for about 1.5 billion to 2 billion shares from
brokerage Sun Hung Kai Financial & Co cross screens
late on Thursday.
Although the brokerage started to withdraw bids ahead of the
close, about 80 million shares had changed hands, leaving the
brokerage with about twice the average 30-day volume of China
Life shares to sell.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2
percent while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.7 percent
as of 0045 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* PCCW Ltd said the Listing Committee had on
Thursday reviewed its application for a separate listing of
telecommunications business on the Stock Exchange and the
proposed spin-off would subject to shareholders' approval. For
statement click here
* The world's top aluminium producer UC Rusal
expects global demand for the metal to stay robust despite
economic worries in the West, a senior executive said on
Thursday.
* Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines has finally
made its offshore yuan market debut in Hong Kong after a bumpy
ride. The airline printed a one billion yuan ($157 million) 6
percent three-year bond, catching an issuance window generated
by a pick-up in primary market momentum following a speedily
executed Dim Sum bond from oil giant BP.
* PetroChina plans to add 1.1 million tonnes of
biofuels production capacity and import 470,000 tonnes of those
fuels by 2015, a company official said on Thursday, as the oil
firm aims to tap more alternative energy sources.
* China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd plans to
set up a car factory in Indonesia by 2015 to tap rising demand
in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and make it a production hub
for the region, the CEO of its Indonesia unit said on Thursday.
* China Yurun Food Group Ltd said on Friday one
live hog at a subsidiary in China had tested positive for
clenbuterol, an illegal additive in pig feed fed to animals to
keep their meat lean.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)