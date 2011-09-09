(Updates to midday)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Sept 9 Hong Kong and Shanghai shares edged higher on Friday, supported by financials, on expectations that a possible peak in consumer price rises heralds a pause in China's monetary tightening, but low turnover on exchanges suggested investors remain wary.

China's annual inflation eased in August to 6.2 percent from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July, data showed, raising hopes that the central bank will hold off on further policy tightening amid worries about a global economic slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index ended the midday session up 0.2 percent at 19,957.2. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 0.4 percent helped by a 2.8 percent jump on China Life , which aided the index's relative outperformance.

Turnover on the Hong Kong stock exchange fell to HK$25.9 billion by midday.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.1 percent to 2,502.3.

Worries over global economic growth, downward revisions for company earnings as well as three large initial public offerings later this month are likely to keep Hong Kong shares lagging their Shanghai counterparts in the near term, said Alan Lam, head of Greater China research at Julius Baer.

Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, is set to start bookbuilding for its up to $2 billion Hong Kong offering on Sept. 16, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Lam added that with the Shanghai Composite trading at the lowest price-to-earnings as well as price-to-book ratios since 2005, potential relaxation of China's monetary policy could be a catalyst for China's A-share market.

The Shanghai Composite has remained a laggard in Asia since last year, down 24 percent since January 2010 compared with a 3 percent gain for the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index. Over the same period, the Hang Seng index is down 8.8 percent.

Despite the sustained underperformance which has pushed valuations down, market players are yet to fully recover from last month's rout in global stock markets.

Turnover has remained low while defensive stocks such as utilities and telecoms continue to find favour among investors looking for safety.

On Friday, the year's two top performing benchmark constituents China Unicom , up 53 percent this year, and Power Assets , up 26.2 percent this year, were both outperformers.

Traders and analysts say long-only funds are unlikely to return to China stocks in a big way until there are clear signs that inflation pressures ease with food prices remaining a wild card.

"My first take is that the easing in consumer inflation was not broad-based in August. The main contribution is a moderation in pork price rises, said Ren Xianfang, an economist at HIS Global Insight in Beijing.

"So China still faces pretty high inflationary pressures."

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)