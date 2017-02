HONG KONG, Sept 22 Hong Kong shares extended their decline on Thursday dragged by Chinese property counters, with China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd slumping to a 2-1/2 year low and among the top percentage losers among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was down 4.14 percent at 18,040.30 at 0312 GMT. The China Enterprises Index dropped almost 5 percent to the lowest since May 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)