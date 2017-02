HONG KONG, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares extended their gains on Tuesday, with Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd leading the way among outperforming mainland large caps that have suffered the most in recent sessions.

The Hang Seng Index was up 3.42 percent at 18,003.83 at 0737 GMT, while the China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland companies was up 5.54 percent at 9,219.11. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)