HONG KONG Oct 6 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index extended early gains to climb more than 5 percent by Thursday afternoon, with China Overseas Land & Investment leading avances in mainland names that were among the most heavily shorted in the last few sessions.

The Hang Seng Index was trading up 5.1 percent at 17,079.8 points at 0645 GMT, while the China Enterprise Index was up 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by XXX)