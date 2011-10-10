HONG KONG Oct 10 Hong Kong shares were set for a cautious start on Monday as investors await inflation and other economic data from China this week as Chinese markets reopen following Golden Week holidays.

A pledge by leaders of France and Germany to unveil a comprehensive plan to solve the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis by the end of the month was seen supporting risky assets, but a dearth of details was likely to keep investors on edge.

The Hang Seng index ended higher on Friday and up 9 percent from a 29-month low reached earlier in the week. The index closed up 0.7 percent for the week at 17,707.

Most gains came from short-covering, however, and foreign investors did not appear keen to chase the bounce off lows, with the biggest China-focused ETF traded in the U.S., the iShares FTSE China 25 , ending down 1.3 percent on Friday.

A slew of economic data from China, including September bank loans expected on Monday and monthly inflation for last month expected on Friday, will be closely watched to gauge the health of the economy.

Fears of a possible "hard landing" in the world's second-largest economy have roiled markets over the past couple of months, hitting banking, property and resources-related shares the most.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.8 percent. Japan and Taiwan markets were closed due to public holidays.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Chinese integrated mineral resources, nickel and special steel firm China Nickel Resources Holdings Co Ltd said it would buy 80 percent interests of Indonesian iron-nickel ores firm PT Yiwan Mining in Indonesia for HK$2.067 billion, of which HK$1.907 billion would be settled by issue of convertible notes. The actual consideration of the acquisition is subject to adjustments with the final valuation subject to a maximum amount of HK$3.1 billion.

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd said it would hold an extraordinary general meeting on Nov 24, seeking shareholders' approval on its plan to issue up to 70 billion yuan worth of subordinated bonds with maturities of up to 5 years. For statement click here

* China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd said its power generation for September amounted to 1,989,200 MWh, an increase of 31.40 percent compared with the same period a year ago. Of that, wind power generation and other renewable energy power generation posted a 64.66 and 51.33 percent increase, respectively, while coal power generation rose 6.95 percent. For statement click here

* Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd said on Sunday it has agreed to be acquired by China's Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corp, a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corp, for about C$2.2 billion. The transaction would mark the latest energy sector deal between China and Canada. In July, China's top offshore oil producer, CNOOC Ltd agreed to buy struggling Opti Canada Inc for $34 million and $2 billion in debt.

* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , the smallest of the casino operators in Macau, is considering listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, instead of selling stock, because of current market conditions, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the plans. The company is a joint venture between Hong Kong-listed Melco International Development Ltd and Australia's Crown Ltd . (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar)