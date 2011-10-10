* Hang Seng down 0.5 pct, fails to hold early gains

* Shanghai index sluggish after week-long holiday

* Weak property sales during Golden Week negative: trader

* China-related ADRs, ETFs weak, point to investor caution

By Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Oct 10 Hong Kong shares fell on Monday as investors sold into early gains after Chinese markets reopened on a sluggish note following a week-long holiday.

Investors kept watch for a slew of economic data from China, including monthly inflation, scheduled for release this week.

Fears of a possible "hard landing" in the world's second-largest economy have roiled China-related shares over the past couple of months, hitting banking, property and resources-related shares the most.

The Hang Seng index , which hit a 29-month low last week, reversed earlier gains ending the morning session down 0.5 percent at 17,618.45. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms fell 0.9 percent.

"All the initial squeeze did was encourage sellers to sell into the bounce," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.

"Chinese property sales over the Golden Week holiday were very weak, and that's a negative," said the trader, who also pointed to continued weakness in U.S.-listed Chinese shares and exchange traded funds as a sign that foreign investors remain wary.

The most popular China ETF traded in the U.S., the iShares China 25 , fell 1.3 percent on Friday, underperforming U.S. markets and failing to follow the bounce in Hong Kong.

A pledge by leaders of France and Germany to unveil a plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month appeared to support prices of risky assets, but a dearth of details kept investors wary.

Commodity-related stocks, which saw a significant short-covering led bounce last week, resumed their downward slide on Monday, led by Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) , which fell 7.1 percent, and was the top loser in the index.

Nine of the 22 analysts covering Chalco have cut their earnings forecasts for the current fiscal by nearly 30 percent, on average, over the past month, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Also dragging the benchmarks lower were shares of Sinopec , Asia's biggest refiner, which fell 4.8 percent on disappointment over a $2.1 billion deal inked by its parent company to purchase a Canadian oil and gas explorer.

A 3 percent price cut for retail gasoline and diesel in China is also likely to hurt refining margins, analysts said.

SHANGHAI WEAK

The mainland markets resumed their retreat as local investors played catch-up to a volatile weak in global markets and ahead of a slew of potentially market moving data from China to be released through the week.

Investors could be tempted back into the market by any signs of easing price pressures. Inflation data for September is expected on Friday.

Investors are expecting consumer inflation to come in at about 6 percent but a number lower than that could give a boost to large caps, said Cheng Yi, senior analyst at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.

On Monday, however, the focus was on the property market, which was showing signs of slowing.

Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday that property sales transactions fell in 16 of the 20 cities surveyed by the China Index Academy, a mainland property research firm.

Weak property sales hit sentiment and midday turnover on the Shanghai bourse was near its lowest level this year.

Real estate and banking shares remained weak with Minsheng Bank falling 2.2 percent and Poly Real Estate was off 1.8 percent. China Vanke fell 2.4 percent.

The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2 percent at 2,353.7 by the lunch break. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar)