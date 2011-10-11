HONG KONG Oct 11 Hong Kong shares are set to bounce on Tuesday after China moved publicly for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis to support the share prices of its biggest banks and the broader Shanghai market.

China's Central Huijin Investment Co, the domestic investment arm of the sovereign wealth fund, said it bought shares in the secondary market beginning Monday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Huijin also said it intended to continue buying within the next 12 months.

The report, which came after mainland markets had closed, lifted the Hang Seng index sharply from its intra-day lows. In the final 10 minutes of trade the index rallied 1.5 percent.

It ended the day at 17,711.1, little changed from last Friday's close.

Market players took Huijin's move as the clearest sign yet of China stepping in to restore investor confidence in beaten down banking shares and, by extension, the broader stock market.

A rally on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 jumped 3.4 percent albeit on light volume, is likely to further underpin moves higher for risky assets across Asia.

For Hong Kong investors, one area of caution remains the property sector. A government policy address on Wednesday is expected to detail more measures to tame the territory's red-hot property market and could include steps such as increasing land supply for residential construction.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading up 2.2 percent reopening after a long weekend. In South Korea, the KOSPI was also up 2.2 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China will extend a regional resource tax on domestic sales of crude oil and natural gas to the whole country and widen it to include coking coal and rare earths from November 1, the government said on Monday. The move is part of a long-awaited tax reform that would enrich the coffers of local governments but slash the earnings of resource companies, such as PetroChina Co , China National Petroleum Corp and Baotou Steel Rare Earths by billions of dollars each year.

* Jingwei Textile Machinery Company Limited estimated its net profit for the nine months ending September amounted to 450-480 million yuan, up 327-356 percent from the same period a year ago. For statement click here

* Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd said sales amounted to 10.04 billion yuan for the first nine months of the year, up 35.2 percent from the same period a year ago, with same store sales growth at 28 percent. For statement click here

* Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Company Limited said in a statement its contracted sales for the first nine months of 2011 amounted to 32.5 billion yuan, up 49 percent from the same period a year ago.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)