HONG KONG Oct 12 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat to lower on Wednesday as investors' focus shifts from banking shares to the local real estate market ahead of a policy address which is expected to detail steps to dampen property prices.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Donald Tsang is scheduled to deliver his last address at 0300 GMT, with expectations high that he will announce measures to promote affordable housing and even boost land supply.

That could weigh on property developers and put pressure on the benchmark as banking shares, which have led the charge over the past two sessions, stabilise.

The Hang Seng index closed up 2.4 percent at 18,141.6 on Tuesday and is up about 2,000 points over the past week. The China Enterprises index rose 4.4 percent.

With short-selling activity still relatively high and low turnover in Hong Kong suggesting caution, traders say the market could be in for some profit-taking.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Nikkei was down 0.7 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was 0.8 percent lower as of 0100 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Angang Steel , the listed arm of China's Anshan Steel Group, said on Tuesday it plans to issue up to 6 billion yuan ($941 million) in short-term bonds and 8 billion yuan of medium-term notes, raising proceeds to repay loans, restructure finances and lower financing costs.

* Great Wall Motor Co Ltd , China's top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks, will not appeal an Italian court ruling that its GW Peri compact infringes Fiat's patent, saying the ruling would have no impact on it.

* Great Wall Motor said it is on track to meet its 2011 sales target of 500,000 vehicles, allaying worries that slower growth in the world's largest auto market may cut into sales.

* Russian state bank VEB will sign a deal with China Development Bank (CDB) under which CDB will provide $1.43 billion for building the first stage of UC RUSAL's 750,000-tonne Taishet aluminium smelter, VEB head Vladimir Dmitriev said.

* Property developer Shui On Land Ltd has returned to the loan market for the second time this year with an up to $410 million deal to refinance existing debt and fund expansion, banking sources said.

* Asia's top refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) will cut crude oil throughput this month at its Gaoqiao refinery by about 13 percent from September as a fire-hit coking unit will not come back online until late this month, an industry source said.

* PetroChina's Dushanzi refinery will resume normal operations this week after an almost two-month turnaround, an industry source said on Tuesday.

* Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday it expected net profit in the first three quarters to rise as much as 92 percent on higher sales.

* Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited said it had commenced discussion with independent third parties on possible investment opportunities to expand its existing business but no formal agreement had been entered. For statement click here

* Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd said contracted sales in September amounted to 3.01 billion yuan, up 50 percent from last month. Given upcoming launches, full year sales are expected to remain on pace if policies stay stable, it added. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)