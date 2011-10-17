HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong shares were set to
rise on Monday, extending last week's rally, the biggest in 11
months, underpinned by hopes for steps to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis.
G20 finance chiefs at the weekend heaped pressure on euro
zone leaders to get on top of the two-year-old crisis, throwing
attention on to what is now being seen by markets as
make-or-break European Union summit on Oct. 23.
China GDP data expected on Tuesday will also be on the radar
and a strong or even in-line number would assure investors that
the economy remains resilient and faces little threat of a hard
landing.
The benchmark Hang Seng index rose 4.5 percent last
week to 18,501.8. On Friday, however, it closed down 1.5 percent
on profit-taking in banks.
Chinese financial shares jumped last week, partly on
short-covering, after China's sovereign wealth fund stepped in
to buy Shanghai-listed shares of the nation's top banks in a
move to restore confidence.
Investors responded by lifting an index of Chinese financial
shares in Hong Kong 10.7 percent this week, the biggest
weekly gain in 2-1/2 years.
Confidence that Beijing would take further steps to bolster
sentiment was boosted by reports of new loan quotas for some
small and medium enterprises facing a funding crunch as banks
tightened lending.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.4 percent
while South Korea's KOSPI rose 1.1 percent as of 0045
GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* China's biggest offshore oil producer, CNOOC Ltd
, has been hit by another oil leak in north Chinese
waters, state media reported on Saturday, following a June spill
at a field run with ConocoPhillips that sparked an official
uproar. The latest spill broke out near the Jingzhou 9-3 field
operated by a subsidiary of CNOOC in the Liaodong Bay off
northeast China, Xinhua news agency reported.
* Kuwait Petroleum Corp. hopes an international oil company
will take 20 percent of its stake in a $9-billion joint venture
project in China soon, KPC's chief executive said. KPC and
Chinese refiner Sinopec Corp are equal partners in a
project to build a 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery and 1
million tonne-per-year ethylene complex in the southern city of
Zhanjiang.
* Hong Kong-listed Esprit Holdings may shut its
North American stores if it cannot sell them as the troubled
fashion retailer seeks to bolster its sagging image, its chief
executive told German business daily Handelsblatt.
* Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco), the country's top
aluminium producer, is looking to list its Peruvian copper
mining assets in Hong Kong in a deal that could raise up to $1
billion, IFR reported on Saturday. Chinalco already has a unit,
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , that
is listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , the world's largest
air cargo carrier, said on Friday its cargo throughput fell in
September, the sixth consecutive drop, and the passenger outlook
was getting more uncertain.
* China's Angang Steel Co Ltd said on
Friday that net profit for the first nine months of the year was
expected to fall about 91 percent from a year earlier on high
raw material and fuel costs.
* Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
said on Friday its September vehicle sales volume rose 0.5
percent from a year ago, lagging an overall 8.8 percent annual
rise in the world's largest auto market.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)