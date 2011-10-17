HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong shares were set to rise on Monday, extending last week's rally, the biggest in 11 months, underpinned by hopes for steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

G20 finance chiefs at the weekend heaped pressure on euro zone leaders to get on top of the two-year-old crisis, throwing attention on to what is now being seen by markets as make-or-break European Union summit on Oct. 23.

China GDP data expected on Tuesday will also be on the radar and a strong or even in-line number would assure investors that the economy remains resilient and faces little threat of a hard landing.

The benchmark Hang Seng index rose 4.5 percent last week to 18,501.8. On Friday, however, it closed down 1.5 percent on profit-taking in banks.

Chinese financial shares jumped last week, partly on short-covering, after China's sovereign wealth fund stepped in to buy Shanghai-listed shares of the nation's top banks in a move to restore confidence.

Investors responded by lifting an index of Chinese financial shares in Hong Kong 10.7 percent this week, the biggest weekly gain in 2-1/2 years.

Confidence that Beijing would take further steps to bolster sentiment was boosted by reports of new loan quotas for some small and medium enterprises facing a funding crunch as banks tightened lending.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.4 percent while South Korea's KOSPI rose 1.1 percent as of 0045 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China's biggest offshore oil producer, CNOOC Ltd , has been hit by another oil leak in north Chinese waters, state media reported on Saturday, following a June spill at a field run with ConocoPhillips that sparked an official uproar. The latest spill broke out near the Jingzhou 9-3 field operated by a subsidiary of CNOOC in the Liaodong Bay off northeast China, Xinhua news agency reported.

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp. hopes an international oil company will take 20 percent of its stake in a $9-billion joint venture project in China soon, KPC's chief executive said. KPC and Chinese refiner Sinopec Corp are equal partners in a project to build a 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery and 1 million tonne-per-year ethylene complex in the southern city of Zhanjiang.

* Hong Kong-listed Esprit Holdings may shut its North American stores if it cannot sell them as the troubled fashion retailer seeks to bolster its sagging image, its chief executive told German business daily Handelsblatt.

* Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco), the country's top aluminium producer, is looking to list its Peruvian copper mining assets in Hong Kong in a deal that could raise up to $1 billion, IFR reported on Saturday. Chinalco already has a unit, Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , that is listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , the world's largest air cargo carrier, said on Friday its cargo throughput fell in September, the sixth consecutive drop, and the passenger outlook was getting more uncertain.

* China's Angang Steel Co Ltd said on Friday that net profit for the first nine months of the year was expected to fall about 91 percent from a year earlier on high raw material and fuel costs.

* Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday its September vehicle sales volume rose 0.5 percent from a year ago, lagging an overall 8.8 percent annual rise in the world's largest auto market. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)