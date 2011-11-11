HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong shares were set to recover slightly after the previous session's drop of more than 5 percent as some short-sellers cover positions ahead of the weekend and as positive corporate news spurred a rebound on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng index slumped 5.3 percent and over 1,000 points to 18,963.9 amid worries over the euro zone, in particular Italy. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms dropped 5.7 percent.

Italy, the latest euro zone nation to find itself in the bond market's cross hairs, moved closer to a national unity government on Thursday, while its treasury managed to sell 1-year bills at yields of less than 7 percent -- the threshold that investors believe renders its debt burden unsustainable.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., healthcare major Merck & Co raised its dividend, Cisco beat earnings forecasts and Caterpillar Inc said it would make an offer to buy China's ERA Mining to strengthen its mining business.

ERA shares have been suspended since Monday in Hong Kong.

After the market closes, the Hang Seng indexes company will release the results of its latest review of constituents of Hong Kong's benchmark. Traders say Sands China might be included in the index while beleaguered European retailer Esprit might be on its way out.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 percent while South Korea's KOSPI had risen a percent by 0100 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* HSBC Holdings is laying off several hundred investment bankers in London, Hong Kong and elsewhere this week as part of its jobs cull to save billions of dollars, people familiar with the matter said.

* Hon Hai Precision Industry, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Thursday its unconsolidated October sales rose 21.7 percent from the year-ago period, reversing course from September when it posted its largest annual decline this year.

* Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Thursday its car sales in October fell 10.3 percent from the same month a year earlier, lagging an overall 1.4 percent annual rise in the world's largest automarket.

* Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd said it would buy a company involving in development and production of natural gas in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for HK$581.3 million. For statement click here (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)