HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong shares were set to dip on Tuesday as the spike in euro zone bond yields pointed to weak investor appetite, and financials were likely to be the biggest drag following Bank of America's further stake sale in CCB.

The Hang Seng index ended up 1.9 percent at 19,508.18 points with consumer-related names driving gains although flagging turnover suggested investors remained wary.

That caution stemmed in part from developments in Europe. Italy paid a record euro-era high to sell five-year bonds, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe may be living through its toughest hour since World War Two.

Further keeping a check on any upside, banking shares, the heaviest weighted in regional benchmark indices, were expected to be on the backfoot after Bank of America decided to sell most of its remaining stake in China Construction Bank for $6.6 billion.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was off 0.2 percent as of 0055 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China is pushing ahead with efforts to encourage the development of electric vehicles in the world's largest auto market, boosting shares of Chinese green car maker BYD Co Ltd , which is backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, to their best daily gain in 3 years.

* Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC brand, aims to maintain its profit margin in coming quarters despite floods in Thailand disrupting hard disk drive supplies, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

* Standard Chartered Plc wants to boost its consumer business in China, focusing on wealthy individuals, and hopes to see further opening of the market to foreign banks, its China head said on Monday.

* Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp reported a 35 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Monday and warned conditions were likely to remain tough for the rest of the year.

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the world's largest air cargo carrier, said on Monday its October cargo throughput fell 17.5 percent on the year, the seventh consecutive drop, due to continued weak demand from Hong Kong and China.

* Tencent Holdings, China's largest Internet firm by revenue, said on Monday it will launch an international bond offering and has picked Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank as the joint global coordinators of the sale.

* High-end Chinese fashion retailer Ports Design Ltd said on Monday that it is on track to achieve its 10 percent network expansion target for 2011. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)