HONG KONG Dec 8 Hong Kong shares were set
to edge higher in low volume on Thursday as investors await the
outcome of Friday's euro zone summit and the latest batch of
inflation data from China.
Stocks on Wall Street eked out slim gains, rising for a
third day, but the S&P 500 was unable to hold above the
200-day moving average suggesting investors remain cautious.
Euro zone nations are expected to vote on Friday on an
agreement hashed out between Germany and France to tighten
fiscal controls for member nations.
While American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Hong
Kong-listed companies trading on U.S. exchanges indicated a drop
of about 109 points, traders said reports that the local
government may roll back some measures to curb property prices
could lift the sector.
Hong Kong property bellwethers Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd are both
down more than 23 percent for the year, underperforming the Hang
Seng Index's 16.4 percent fall.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index gained 1.6 percent to
close at a three-week high.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.9
percent while South Korea's Kospi was off 0.3 percent.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Media mogul Run Run Shaw, the 104-year old chairman of
Television Broadcasts Ltd (TVB), Hong Kong's biggest
TV operator, will retire as chairman at the end of this year,
the company said on Wednesday.
* PetroChina Co Ltd has discovered
shale gas inside deposits of rock in China's Sichuan province,
the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
* Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said
it will take time for its new mega-ships to be able to enter
Chinese ports, but stood by its shipping strategy.
* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd
is looking to raise up to S$600 million ($468 million)
from the sale of zero coupon bonds exchangeable into shares of
Hong Kong trading company Li & Fung Ltd, IFR reported
on Wednesday.
* Chinese group Minmetals Resources Ltd extended
its $1.3 billion takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining
Ltd to Jan. 11, 2012, its second extension as it needs
more time to resolve a dispute over contracts with Congo.
* China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd said the
China Insurance Regulatory Commission had approved its plan to
issue up to 8 billion yuan worth of subordinated term debt with
a maturity of 10 years. For statement click here
* Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd said its unit
Dongguan Sea Dragon had completed an issue of 1 billion yuan
worth of short-term commercial paper in China, raising proceeds
to repay existing bank borrowings and for working capital. For
statement click here
