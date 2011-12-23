HONG KONG, Dec 23 - Hong Kong shares were set for a higher open on Friday to close out the last full week of trading this year, helped by gains on Wall Street on signs of a strengthening U.S. economy.

U.S. stocks rose overnight, putting the S&P 500 on the cusp of finishing out the year higher as another decline in jobless claims pointed to further improvement in the labor market.

Also helping was U.S. consumer sentiment which improved in December, hitting its highest level in six months as Americans felt better about the economy's prospects.

The Hang Seng index finished slightly down on Thursday in holiday-thinned trading but off earlier weakness, with support from mild late-session buying in large caps that lifted China's benchmark stock index off a 33-month intraday low.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.9 percent as of 0100 GMT. Japan's markets will remain shut on Friday, putting further pressure on already dwindling trading activity across the region.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to merge its Australian unit with Gloucester Coal in a A$700 million deal that will create one of Australia's largest listed coal companies.

* High-end menswear retailer Trinity Ltd said it would meet with Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo to discuss extending their partnership upon the expiry of an exclusive distribution agreement next year.

* BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd, the sole clearing authority for all offshore yuan transactions, said it will extend daily yuan trade settlement hours to encourage more banks in Europe and the United States to use the service.

* PT Energi Mega Persada, an oil and gas firm controlled by Indonesia's Bakrie group, said on Thursday it will buy a 36.7 percent stake in Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas block from China's CNOOC for $212 million.

* China's securities regulator has granted licenses to an initial batch of 19 brokerages and fund management companies, including Citic Securities , Haitong Securities, China Merchants Securities, to invest offshore yuan in the domestic capital markets through their Hong Kong subsidiaries, two sources told Reuters.

* A gas exploration well in southwestern Sichuan province owned by top Chinese oil and gas firm China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), parent of PetroChina , exploded and caught fire early on Thursday morning, in the latest disaster to hit the country's energy sector.

* Developer Sino Land Co Ltd on Thursday agreed to sell a Hong Kong shopping mall to property investment fund Link Real Estate Investment Trust for HK$588 million ($76 million). (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)