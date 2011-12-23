HONG KONG, Dec 23 - Hong Kong shares were set for a
higher open on Friday to close out the last full week of trading
this year, helped by gains on Wall Street on signs of a
strengthening U.S. economy.
U.S. stocks rose overnight, putting the S&P 500 on
the cusp of finishing out the year higher as another decline in
jobless claims pointed to further improvement in the labor
market.
Also helping was U.S. consumer sentiment which improved in
December, hitting its highest level in six months as Americans
felt better about the economy's prospects.
The Hang Seng index finished slightly down on
Thursday in holiday-thinned trading but off earlier weakness,
with support from mild late-session buying in large caps that
lifted China's benchmark stock index off a 33-month intraday
low.
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.9
percent as of 0100 GMT. Japan's markets will remain shut on
Friday, putting further pressure on already dwindling trading
activity across the region.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said on
Thursday it plans to merge its Australian unit with Gloucester
Coal in a A$700 million deal that will create one of
Australia's largest listed coal companies.
* High-end menswear retailer Trinity Ltd said it
would meet with Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo
to discuss extending their partnership upon the expiry
of an exclusive distribution agreement next year.
* BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd, the sole clearing
authority for all offshore yuan transactions, said it will
extend daily yuan trade settlement hours to encourage more banks
in Europe and the United States to use the service.
* PT Energi Mega Persada, an oil and gas firm
controlled by Indonesia's Bakrie group, said on Thursday it will
buy a 36.7 percent stake in Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil
and gas block from China's CNOOC for $212 million.
* China's securities regulator has granted licenses to an
initial batch of 19 brokerages and fund management companies,
including Citic Securities , Haitong
Securities, China Merchants Securities,
to invest offshore yuan in the domestic capital markets through
their Hong Kong subsidiaries, two sources told Reuters.
* A gas exploration well in southwestern Sichuan province
owned by top Chinese oil and gas firm China National Petroleum
Corp (CNPC), parent of PetroChina , exploded
and caught fire early on Thursday morning, in the latest
disaster to hit the country's energy sector.
* Developer Sino Land Co Ltd on Thursday agreed to
sell a Hong Kong shopping mall to property investment fund Link
Real Estate Investment Trust for HK$588 million ($76
million).
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)