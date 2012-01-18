HONG KONG, Jan 18, Hong Kong shares are
set to open higher on Wednesday as resurgent interest in large
caps, particularly China banks on hopes of further policy-easing
moves by Beijing, drive markets higher ahead of the Lunar New
Year holiday next week.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 3.2 percent at
19,627.75 on Tuesday as short-covering kicked in following a
jump in mainland markets after data showed China's economy grew
faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2011.
Those gains could be sustained, with traders in Hong Kong
citing reports in Chinese domestic media that should bolster
investor sentiment.
A China Securities Journal report said China was planning to
cut taxes for institutional investors while a report in the
Economic Information Daily said the People's Bank of China may
cut bank reserve requirements by as much as 50 basis points this
month.
Financials, the biggest weighted sector, are expected to
lead gains.
The sub-index of Hong Kong-listed Chinese financial stocks
rose 4.6 percent on Tuesday to the highest since August
last year.
Also of interest on Wednesday would be the trading debut of
Swire Pacific Ltd's property arm, Swire Properties Ltd
.
Gains in the broader market could be tempered by the
slightly weak start to trading in other Asian markets. Japan's
Nikkei was down 0.07 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI
was off 0.1 percent.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer and about
one-third owned by American International Group Inc, may
bid for the $6 billion Asian insurance operations of ING Groep
NV, sources said, with the prospective sale expected to
draw heavy interest from rivals.
* ZTE Corp , the world's No.4 handset
maker, said it sees China and the United States as key drivers
for its fast-growing smartphone market as it shifts away from
low-end feature phones in a bid to boost profit margins. It
plans to launch a Windows smartphone in China no later than the
third quarter.
* China Citic Bank Corp Ltd said on
Tuesday its board of directors has approved plans to sell up to
$7.9 billion in yuan-denominated bonds.
* Sims Metal Management Ltd has made a 20 percent
strategic investment in Chiho Tiande Group Ltd, a Hong
Kong-listed recycler, with its upfront investment totalling
around $137 million.
* China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest mobile
phone operator, and Clearwire announce agreement on TD-LTE
device test. [ID:nWNAB3145 ]
* Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd plans to
issue five-year bonds due in 2017 worth $350 million with a
fixed interest rate of 5.25 percent. here
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)