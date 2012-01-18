HONG KONG, Jan 18, Hong Kong shares are set to open higher on Wednesday as resurgent interest in large caps, particularly China banks on hopes of further policy-easing moves by Beijing, drive markets higher ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday next week.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 3.2 percent at 19,627.75 on Tuesday as short-covering kicked in following a jump in mainland markets after data showed China's economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Those gains could be sustained, with traders in Hong Kong citing reports in Chinese domestic media that should bolster investor sentiment.

A China Securities Journal report said China was planning to cut taxes for institutional investors while a report in the Economic Information Daily said the People's Bank of China may cut bank reserve requirements by as much as 50 basis points this month.

Financials, the biggest weighted sector, are expected to lead gains.

The sub-index of Hong Kong-listed Chinese financial stocks rose 4.6 percent on Tuesday to the highest since August last year.

Also of interest on Wednesday would be the trading debut of Swire Pacific Ltd's property arm, Swire Properties Ltd .

Gains in the broader market could be tempered by the slightly weak start to trading in other Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.07 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was off 0.1 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer and about one-third owned by American International Group Inc, may bid for the $6 billion Asian insurance operations of ING Groep NV, sources said, with the prospective sale expected to draw heavy interest from rivals.

* ZTE Corp , the world's No.4 handset maker, said it sees China and the United States as key drivers for its fast-growing smartphone market as it shifts away from low-end feature phones in a bid to boost profit margins. It plans to launch a Windows smartphone in China no later than the third quarter.

* China Citic Bank Corp Ltd said on Tuesday its board of directors has approved plans to sell up to $7.9 billion in yuan-denominated bonds.

* Sims Metal Management Ltd has made a 20 percent strategic investment in Chiho Tiande Group Ltd, a Hong Kong-listed recycler, with its upfront investment totalling around $137 million.

* China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest mobile phone operator, and Clearwire announce agreement on TD-LTE device test. [ID:nWNAB3145 ]

* Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd plans to issue five-year bonds due in 2017 worth $350 million with a fixed interest rate of 5.25 percent. here (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)