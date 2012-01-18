* HK stocks firm as AIA, China Life support benchmark

* Hang Seng index up 0.3 percent, Shanghai Comp down 0.3 percent

* Swire Pacific shares drop after property spinoff debut

* Resources shares rise in healthy volume in Shanghai (Updates to midday)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Jan 18 Hong Kong shares held firm on Wednesday supported by financials, particularly insurers, even as markets in Shanghai gave up some of the previous session's strong gains on hopes of further policy-easing moves by Beijing.

Shares of AIA and China Life Insurance provided the biggest boost for the Hong Kong benchmark, which ended the morning session up 0.3 percent at 19,685.87.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3 percent to 2,290.81 despite gains in beaten down growth-sensitive stocks such as metals and cement counters, as the 2,300 level on the index again proved a stiff hurdle to cross.

That level has remained on traders' radars after losses on China's domestic markets accelerated sharply last month when the benchmark index fell below it and an attempt to test it failed last week.

Part of the day's gains were likely driven by funds looking to square short positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, said a Hong Kong-based trader, since Wednesday was the last trading day in Hong Kong to clear settlements before the holiday.

Hong Kong follows a "T+2" settlement schedule for ordinary cash equity transactions, which means that trades are settled two days after execution.

AIA shares were the biggest support for the Hang Seng index after sources told Reuters that Asia's no.3 insurer, about one-third owned by American International Group, may bid for the $6 billion Asian insurance operation of ING Groep .

AIA shares saw relatively heavy trading with almost 18 million shares changing hands, a shade above their average full-day volume over the past month.

Also seeing active trade were shares of Swire Pacific which fell 2.7 percent following the trading debut of its property spin-off Swire Properties.

Shares of Swire Properties climbed to HK$17.42 after opening at HK$16.80 per share.

SHANGHAI EASES

China's domestic stock markets fell slightly, led by Tuesday's biggest gainers such as ICBC and Petrochina, which both retreated 1.2 percent.

Chinese shares surged in the previous session with the Shanghai Composite rising 4.2 percent, its biggest single-day jump in 27 months, after Beijing reported that the world's second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the last quarter of 2011, although at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years.

Slowing fixed asset and property investment, key drivers of China's economy, has stoked talk that authorities will begin easing policy this year.

Angus To, an analyst at ICBC Securities, said in a note to clients that Chinese authorities were likely to cut reserve requirements further to support loan and money growth, "particularly in the first half this year as capital outflow leads to tighter liquidity conditions."

While profit-taking led large-caps lower, certain resources plays bucked the trend and extended overnight gains.

Zijin Mining rose 1.4 percent while Jiangxi Copper rose 2.1 percent, with both counters seeing healthy turnover. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)