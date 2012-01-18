* HK stocks firm as AIA, China Life support benchmark
* Hang Seng index up 0.3 percent, Shanghai Comp down 0.3
percent
* Swire Pacific shares drop after property spinoff debut
* Resources shares rise in healthy volume in Shanghai
(Updates to midday)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Hong Kong shares held
firm on Wednesday supported by financials, particularly
insurers, even as markets in Shanghai gave up some of the
previous session's strong gains on hopes of further
policy-easing moves by Beijing.
Shares of AIA and China Life Insurance
provided the biggest boost for the Hong Kong benchmark, which
ended the morning session up 0.3 percent at 19,685.87.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3
percent to 2,290.81 despite gains in beaten down
growth-sensitive stocks such as metals and cement counters, as
the 2,300 level on the index again proved a stiff hurdle to
cross.
That level has remained on traders' radars after losses on
China's domestic markets accelerated sharply last month when the
benchmark index fell below it and an attempt to test it failed
last week.
Part of the day's gains were likely driven by funds looking
to square short positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday,
said a Hong Kong-based trader, since Wednesday was the last
trading day in Hong Kong to clear settlements before the
holiday.
Hong Kong follows a "T+2" settlement schedule for ordinary
cash equity transactions, which means that trades are settled
two days after execution.
AIA shares were the biggest support for the Hang Seng index
after sources told Reuters that Asia's no.3 insurer, about
one-third owned by American International Group, may bid
for the $6 billion Asian insurance operation of ING Groep
.
AIA shares saw relatively heavy trading with almost 18
million shares changing hands, a shade above their average
full-day volume over the past month.
Also seeing active trade were shares of Swire Pacific
which fell 2.7 percent following the trading debut of
its property spin-off Swire Properties.
Shares of Swire Properties climbed to HK$17.42 after opening
at HK$16.80 per share.
SHANGHAI EASES
China's domestic stock markets fell slightly, led by
Tuesday's biggest gainers such as ICBC and
Petrochina, which both retreated 1.2 percent.
Chinese shares surged in the previous session with the
Shanghai Composite rising 4.2 percent, its biggest single-day
jump in 27 months, after Beijing reported that the world's
second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the last
quarter of 2011, although at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years.
Slowing fixed asset and property investment, key drivers of
China's economy, has stoked talk that authorities will begin
easing policy this year.
Angus To, an analyst at ICBC Securities, said in a note to
clients that Chinese authorities were likely to cut reserve
requirements further to support loan and money growth,
"particularly in the first half this year as capital outflow
leads to tighter liquidity conditions."
While profit-taking led large-caps lower, certain resources
plays bucked the trend and extended overnight gains.
Zijin Mining rose 1.4 percent while Jiangxi
Copper rose 2.1 percent, with both counters seeing
healthy turnover.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)