* Hang Seng up 0.3 percent, Shanghai Comp down 1.4 percent
* AIA gives Hong Kong some support
* Swire Pacific shares drop after property spin-off debut
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Hong Kong shares held
firm on Wednesday supported by short-covering and gains by
insurers, even as markets in Shanghai gave up some of the
previous session's strong gains as investors turned cautious
ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
Shares of AIA and China Life Insurance
provided some of Wednesday's biggest gains for the Hong Kong
benchmark, which ended the day up 0.3 percent at 19,686.92.
"The market was definitely consolidating after yesterday's
strong jump and I expect that'll be the story over the next two
days," said Daniel So, a strategist at Sun Hung Kai Financial in
Hong Kong, referring to Tuesday's 3.2 percent gain in Hong Kong.
"Turnover before the holidays next week is going to remain
low," he said.
"Markets have expected some sort of policy easing in China
for a while now so if no announcements are made during or after
the holiday, there could be some disappointment once markets
reopen."
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 1.4
percent to 2,266.4 despite gains in beaten down growth-sensitive
stocks such as metals, as the 2,300 level on the index again
proved a tough hurdle to surmount.
Losses on China's domestic markets accelerated sharply last
month when the benchmark index fell below 2,300, and an attempt
to test it failed last week.
Part of the Hang Seng's gains were driven by funds looking
to square short positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday,
said a Hong Kong-based trader, since Wednesday was the last
trading day in Hong Kong to clear settlements before the
holiday.
Hong Kong follows a "T+2" settlement schedule for ordinary
cash equity transactions, which means that trades are settled
two days after execution.
AIA shares rose 1.6 percent in Hong Kong. One trader cited a
Reuters report that Asia's No 3 insurer, about one-third owned
by American International Group, may bid for the $6
billion Asian insurance operation of ING Groep.
Also seeing active trade were shares of Swire Pacific
, which fell 3.7 percent following the trading debut of
its property spin-off Swire Properties.
Shares of Swire Properties closed up nearly 3 percent at
HK$17.24.
SHANGHAI EASES
China's domestic stock markets fell slightly, weighed down
by Tuesday's biggest gainers such as ICBC and
Petrochina, which both fell around 1 percent.
On Tuesday, Chinese shares rose 4.2 percent, their biggest
single-day jump in 27 months, after Beijing reported that the
world's second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the
last quarter of 2011.
Slowing fixed asset and property investment, key drivers of
China's economy, has stoked talk that authorities will begin
easing policy this year.
Angus To, an analyst at ICBC Securities, said in a note to
clients that Chinese authorities were likely to cut reserve
requirements further to support loan and money growth,
"particularly in the first half this year as capital outflow
leads to tighter liquidity conditions."
While profit-taking led large-caps lower, certain resource
plays bucked the trend to extend overnight gains. Jiangxi Copper
climbing 0.7 percent.
