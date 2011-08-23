HONG KONG Aug 23 Hong Kong shares are set to
rise Tuesday as steady gains in other Asian markets encourage
short-covering and bargain-hunters step in to buy Chinese shares
trading at valuations below those seen during the financial
crisis in 2008.
The Hang Seng index closed slightly higher on Monday,
rising 0.5 percent to 19,486.9, as a late rally in shares of
heavyweight HSBC Holdings offset losses in Chinese
banking shares.
Weak banking shares pushed the China Enterprises Index
of top locally listed mainland firms down 0.3 percent,
taking valuations further below those seen in the aftermath of
the Lehman Brothers collapse.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the H-share index
currently trades at 7.3 times forward 12-month earnings, below
the 7.5 times in November 2008.
Forward multiples for the index have fallen for 10
successive months, the data shows, but fears of a global
slowdown hurting corporate profits and heavy volatility in
financial markets have kept investors at bay.
A trader in Hong Kong said short positions were still being
created but with tight stop losses, indicating that market
players betting on further declines were protecting themselves
against any sharp turnarounds akin to those seen all month.
Short-selling as a percentage of total turnover in Hong Kong
stayed elevated at nearly 11 percent on Monday, well above the
8.5 percent average this year.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.43
percent while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.93 percent as
of 0051 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* China Construction Bank (CCB) dismissed concerns
about rising bad debts on Monday and said its relationship with
Bank of America remains strong despite talk its U.S.
partner and shareholder may sell part of its stake.
* BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker
backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, reported an 89
percent plunge in first-half net income as government policy
changes hurt its auto sales. BYD said it expected a 85-95
percent drop in its net income in the first nine months.
* Angang Steel Company Ltd said its
net profit for the first half of 2011 fell 91.5 percent to 236
million yuan.
* China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on
Monday that it expects to achieve its sales target for 2011.
Geely reported sales of 235,209 vehicles for the first seven
months, up 8.2 percent and against a sales target of 480,000 for
2011.
* Glencore investors will hope market
volatility has lifted its metals trading arm out of the doldrums
when the company posts first-half results this week.
* China Shenhua Energy Company Limited said its
commercial coal production for July increased 26.2 percent to
23.1 million tonnes, and coal sales rose 26.5 percent to 32
million tonnes. For statement please click here
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)