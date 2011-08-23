HONG KONG Aug 23 Hong Kong shares are set to rise Tuesday as steady gains in other Asian markets encourage short-covering and bargain-hunters step in to buy Chinese shares trading at valuations below those seen during the financial crisis in 2008.

The Hang Seng index closed slightly higher on Monday, rising 0.5 percent to 19,486.9, as a late rally in shares of heavyweight HSBC Holdings offset losses in Chinese banking shares.

Weak banking shares pushed the China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms down 0.3 percent, taking valuations further below those seen in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers collapse.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the H-share index currently trades at 7.3 times forward 12-month earnings, below the 7.5 times in November 2008.

Forward multiples for the index have fallen for 10 successive months, the data shows, but fears of a global slowdown hurting corporate profits and heavy volatility in financial markets have kept investors at bay.

A trader in Hong Kong said short positions were still being created but with tight stop losses, indicating that market players betting on further declines were protecting themselves against any sharp turnarounds akin to those seen all month.

Short-selling as a percentage of total turnover in Hong Kong stayed elevated at nearly 11 percent on Monday, well above the 8.5 percent average this year.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.43 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.93 percent as of 0051 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China Construction Bank (CCB) dismissed concerns about rising bad debts on Monday and said its relationship with Bank of America remains strong despite talk its U.S. partner and shareholder may sell part of its stake.

* BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, reported an 89 percent plunge in first-half net income as government policy changes hurt its auto sales. BYD said it expected a 85-95 percent drop in its net income in the first nine months.

* Angang Steel Company Ltd said its net profit for the first half of 2011 fell 91.5 percent to 236 million yuan.

* China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Monday that it expects to achieve its sales target for 2011. Geely reported sales of 235,209 vehicles for the first seven months, up 8.2 percent and against a sales target of 480,000 for 2011.

* Glencore investors will hope market volatility has lifted its metals trading arm out of the doldrums when the company posts first-half results this week.

* China Shenhua Energy Company Limited said its commercial coal production for July increased 26.2 percent to 23.1 million tonnes, and coal sales rose 26.5 percent to 32 million tonnes. For statement please click here

