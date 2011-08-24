HONG KONG Aug 24 Hong Kong shares are likely to open slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by strong gains on Wall Street, but a weak set of numbers from insurance giant China Life could temper investors' willingness to buy low valuation stocks.

The Hang Seng index closed up 2 percent on Tuesday at 18,875.53 as it tried to claw back some of the losses over the past three weeks. The index is down 11.4 percent this month.

Oil majors such as Sinopec and CNOOC , which saw strong gains in the previous session, could see further support as oil prices rose overnight on the back of fighting in Libya.

But a sharper-than-forecast drop in first-half profit for the world's largest life insurer by market value, China Life , could stall chances of a sustained rebound.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 percent, shrugging off a debt downgrade from Moody's, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7 percent as of 0035 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Shares of Sino-Forest , parent of Greenheart Group , fell more than 15 percent on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's once again lowered the credit rating of the Chinese forestry company accused of fraud.

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , Asia's No.4 airline by market value, said on Tuesday it had applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange for the listing of a US$2 billion medium term note programme.

* Instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp sees room to increase prices in the second half of the year, chief financial officer Frank Lin told a news conference on Tuesday.

* BYD Co's profit warning and failure to deliver its promised electric car plan sent shares plunging to a more than two-year low, as the Chinese auto and battery maker backed by Warren Buffett struggles with steady sales declines and waning popularity of its top model.

* Casino operator Wynn Macau , the Macau unit of Wynn Resorts , said its first half net profit rose 26.5 percent to HK$2.41 billion.

* China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the country's three telecommunications carriers, is still in talks with Apple Inc to carry its iPhone, targeting growth in high-end users.

* China National Building Material said its first half net profit rose 237 percent year on year to 3.61 billion yuan.

* Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd posted a 6.7 percent rise in first half net profit at HK$3.22 billion.

* China Construction Bank (CCB), the world's No.2 bank by market capitalisation, wants to create a full branch based on its Russian representative office, the lender said.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)