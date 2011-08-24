HONG KONG Aug 24 The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.9 percent at 19,704.14 as of 0230 GMT. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was down 1.7 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE:

* INSURERS SLAMMED ON CHINA LIFE RESULTS, PING AN BLOCK

China Life : -11.1 percent

Ping An Insurance : -3.6 percent

Chinese insurers' shares were a major drag on the Hong Kong market on Wednesday after the world's largest insurance company by market value, China Life, posted disappointing first-half results. Shares slumped to a more than 2-1/2 year low. Further pressure on the sector came from a large block deal in Ping An worth nearly $1 billion that was executed at Tuesday's close. A trader at a large Asian brokerage said 120 million shares of Ping An, representing 3.8 percent of the company's listed shares, were sold at HK$64.85 each. Both stocks were the most actively traded counters among Hang Seng index constituents on Wednesday morning.

* NO RESPITE FOR BYD AS SHARES HIT FRESH 28-MONTH LOW

BYD Co : -8.3 percent

A profit warning which sent BYD shares down as much as 14 percent in the previous session continued to haunt investors as a slew on analyst downgrades followed the results announcement. Shares in the electric car maker slumped another 6 percent on Wednesday to hit their lowest level since April 2009. The slide in BYD shares, which are down 63 percent this year, has sparked more talk about Warren Buffett stepping in with more cash and perhaps even an offer for the company. For the moment, investors are focussing on BYD's inability to meet sales targets.

* DONGFANG RESULTS BEAT PUSH SHARES BACK TOWARDS 50-DAY MA

Dongfang Electric : +7.1 percent

Shares of Dongfang Electric got a earnings-driven bump after the company a 53 percent rise in first half profits and a wider profit margin. The bounce in the shares also lifted them within two-tenths of a percent below their 50-da moving average, currently at HK$27.1, a level the shares have struggled to stay above since December 2010. The results did give a boost to other power equipment makers with Harbin Electric up 4.2 percent and China Longyuan up 4.8 percent.

