HONG KONG Aug 25 Hong Kong shares were set for a higher start on Thursday after better economic data from the United States supported stocks on Wall Street, with local investors focused on half-year results from Chinese companies.

The Hang Seng index closed down 2.1 percent at 19,466.8 after being dragged lower by the slide in insurance counters after heavyweight China Life's disappointing results.

Traders said the sharp drop in gold prices overnight, the biggest one-day percentage drop since December 2008, could lead investors to shift some money from the precious metal to hammered down stocks trading at attractive valuations.

China Unicom , CNOOC and Bank of China all reported a strong set of first-half numbers after the close of trading on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations and further underscoring Chinese companies' ability to generate profits.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading up 1.7 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was up 2.2 percent as of 0045 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China COSCO Holdings , the country's top shipping company, sought on Wednesday to reassure investors that negotiations with shipowners over unpaid bills would be resolved and that its business remained strong.

* China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd on Wednesday reported a leap of over 50 percent in first-half net profit to record levels, thanks to higher crude oil prices and increased production. It said it was revising down its annual output target because of an oil spill and delays with an acquisition.

* China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd (CSR) , the country's biggest train maker, has won bids for projects worth a total 7.16 billion yuan ($1.1 billion), it said on Wednesday.

* Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, has approved an $8.75 billion offer to buy back its shares from Russia's RUSAL in a bid to resolve a bitter shareholder dispute.

* China sports brand Li Ning Co. Ltd. said its first half net profit fell 49.5 percent to 293.7 million yuan.

* Bank of China , the nation's fourth-largest bank by market value, on Wednesday posted a higher-than-expected 28 percent rise in first-half net profit, thanks to loan growth as well as hefty non-interest income from commissions and fees.

* China Unicom , the country's No.2 mobile operator, posted a 9 percent fall in first half net profit, but still handily beat expectations, as smartphones such as Apple Inc's iPhone helped boost sales. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar)