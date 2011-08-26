HONG KONG Aug 26 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat to lower on Friday with caution over weak global markets likely to offset gains in financials after the 'Big Four' Chinese banks reported record first-half results.

The Hang Seng index closed up 1.5 percent at 19,752.5 on Thursday and is poised to post its first weekly gain in four as corporate earnings encourage investors to buy back into locally listed Chinese stocks trading at sub-2008 valuations.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's top and No.3 lenders, respectively, reported record first-half profits on better pricing power for loans and dismissed rising concerns over loans to local governments.

Turnover is likely to stay muted with market players' focus on a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke with opinion divided on whether he will announce another round of asset purchases, known as quantitative easing (QE).

Indications of the Fed's second round of stimulus last August set the stage for an over 20 percent rally in the Hang Seng index to a two-year high in November 2010. It has since lost 21 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading little changed while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.1 percent as 0040 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China COSCO Holdings , flagship of the country's premier shipping firm, posted a higher-than-expected net loss of 2.76 billion yuan ($430 million) for the first six months of the year due to falling freight rates and high oil prices.

* China COSCO proposed issuing $2 billion bonds with a maturity of up to 10 years, raising capital to repay bank loans and settle fixed asset investment expenses. For statement click here

* Chinese auto and battery maker BYD Co Ltd , backed by Warren Buffett, said on Friday it planned to issue up to 6 billion yuan ($938.97 million) worth of bonds in China, raising proceeds to adjust its debt structure, repay bank loans and for working capital.

* PetroChina , the world's second-most valuable oil and gas producer after Exxon Mobil , posted first-half net profit roughly level with last year as higher oil prices and strong production offset refining losses and costly natural gas imports.

* China Southern Airlines , the country's largest carrier by fleet size, said its first half net profit up 33.4 percent to 2.76 billion yuan.

* Commodities trader Glencore International Plc warned of volatility ahead in its key markets but saw opportunities in the turbulence as demand remains strong, with resilient prices helping to boost its first-half profit by 50 percent.

* Bank of America faces the grim prospect of selling its China Construction Bank stake at a steep discount, in a bad market, with a limited set of obvious buyers.

* Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd , owned by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, on Thursday won a government land tender for HK$6.27 billion ($804.3 million), short of forecasts amid cautious market sentiment.

* Air China , the national flag carrier of China, said its net profit fell 12.1 percent year on yaer to 4.06 billion yuan for the first half of 2011.

* Jiangxi Copper posted a 96 percent increase in its first half net profit to 4.3 billion yuan.

