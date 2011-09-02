HONG KONG, Sept 2 Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker start on Friday as a week-long rally stalls with the benchmark index running into stiff resistance around the 21,000 level and investors staying cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls data expected later in the day.

The Hang Seng index is up 5.1 percent so far this week, poised for its best weekly gain since November 2010, but gains have come on light volumes and were led by laggards such as China Mobile and beaten down cyclicals like energy plays.

The index closed up 0.3 percent at 20,585.3 on Thursday, well off its highs as strong resistance at a large gap, which opened up when the index plunged more than 4 percent on August 5, capped gains.

Chinese banking shares could offer some support amid chatter in mainland media that authorities were looking for ways to relax the liquidity squeeze felt by small and medium enterprises.

A Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage said a cut in reserve requirements was unlikely although some form of stimulus to get credit flowing back into the SME sector should not be ruled out.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.7 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was trading up 0.3 percent as of 0050 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China's Great Wall Motor Co will start a roadshow on Monday to market its Shanghai initial public offering, expected to be worth around $500 million, the automaker said on Thursday.

* Standard Chartered Plc expects to post a 30 percent year-on-year growth in its commodity trading revenue in 2011 on strong demand from its clients in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, a senior company official said on Thursday.

* China Minsheng Banking Corp has received regulatory approval to issue up to $4.5 billion in convertible bonds in Shanghai and new shares in Hong Kong to boost its capital adequacy ratio, the lender said on Thursday.

* Private equity firm Permira is seeking to raise about $506 million by selling a stake in Macau's Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd , IFR reported on Thursday.

* Sino Land said its net profit for year ended in June rose 73 percent year on year to HK$10.54 billion.

* GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd , China's No.2 appliances distributor, is trying to buy almost 500 stores owned by its jailed founder as it looks beyond a long-running management tussle to capitalise on China's urbanisation drive.

* Europe-focused clothing retailer Esprit Holdings said it was set to post a sharp drop in 2010/11 profit as a result of one-off costs related to restructuring. Esprit, whose results are due on Sept. 15, also said its board had approved a strategic plan to restructure store operations.

* China's COSCO Group is consolidating its three dry bulk freight companies into one firm following a sharp downturn in the market that forced the country's top shipping conglomerate to halt payments to shipowners, a company official said on Thursday. The three units together operate more than 400 vessels, making COSCO, parent of listed firm China Cosco Holdings Co Ltd , the world's largest dry bulk company. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)