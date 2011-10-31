HONG KONG Oct 31 Hong Kong stocks were set for a flat start on Monday ahead of key central bank meetings, economic data including U.S. payrolls and a Group of Twenty summit that will be watched for coordinated efforts to stabilise world financial markets.

While turnover is expected to remain muted, fund managers looking to window-dress portfolios at month-end by buying into top performing stocks could lend support to the benchmark.

The Hang Seng index is poised to post its biggest monthly gain since May 2009. The index rose 1.7 percent on Friday, bringing its weekly gain to over 11 percent.

Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong were particularly strong as signs that Beijing was selectively relaxing its tightening stance combined with low valuations built the case for a fourth-quarter rally.

The China Enterprises Index is up nearly 20 percent this month.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was little changed as of 0100 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Construction and engineering firm Metallurgical Corporation of China said its third quarter profit fell 18.5 percent to 633.5 million yuan.

* Citic Securities Co , China's biggest listed brokerage, reported a 74 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Friday, as a tumbling stock market hurt income from trading commission and propriety trading.

* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country's largest coal producer, said on Friday it expected domestic supply and demand for thermal coal to remain in balance this year, after posting a 19 percent rise in profits on the back of rising demand in the world's second-largest economy.

* CSR Corporation , the world's No. 2 railway equipment maker, said its third quarter profit rose 9.7 percent to 772.6 million yuan.

* BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, reported an 85.5 percent plunge in earnings for the first nine months as it struggles to revamp its over-stretched dealer network amid a slowing market.

* China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's largest mortgage lender, posted a 16 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Friday as improved interest income from a rate increase helped offset Beijing's moves to cool the real estate sector.

* Mining company Minmetals Resources Ltd (MMR) may consider buying the overseas assets of its Chinese parent, aiming to become one of the world's top mid-sized companies in the next 3-5 years, its chief financial officer said on Friday. The stock was suspended on Monday.

* China Merchants Bank said its third quarter profit rose 32.6 percent to 9.79 billion yuan. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)