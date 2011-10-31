* Hang Seng down 0.8 pct for day, Shanghai Comp off 0.2 pct

* HSI up 12.9 pct in October, its best month since May 2009

* Shanghai Comp snaps 3-month losing streak, up 4.6 pct in Oct

* China banks, developers see profit-taking as turnover fades (Updates to close)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Oct 31 Hong Kong shares fell on Monday as investors locked in gains following a rally over the past three weeks that helped the benchmark index make its biggest monthly gain since May 2009.

Turnover on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday fell 37 percent compared with Friday and light profit-taking in Chinese banks and developers pushed the Hang Seng Index down 0.8 percent. It still closed up 12.9 percent for October.

Investors have turned more optimistic about a fourth-quarter rally, particularly for Chinese shares, following last week's news on the euro zone's deal on debt. However, market-moving events this week that include central bank meetings, U.S. payrolls data and a Group of 20 summit kept long-only investors cautious.

"Until they (long-only funds) see the money to back up the euro zone plans, they will remain defensive," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.

Due to profit-taking, Chinese financials were a drag on the China Enterprises index , an index of top mainland firms listed in Hong Kong, which closed down 1.1 percent. Still, the index gained nearly 18 percent in October, making it one of Asia's top performing benchmarks.

Signs that Beijing is selectively relaxing its tightening stance combined with low valuations have prompted some market players to see a rally in the last two months of the year.

The Shanghai Composite snapped a three-month losing streak, ending October up 4.6 percent. It closed down 0.2 percent on Monday.

Despite expected profit-taking following rallies, the market's positive momentum is likely to continue in the near term, said Citigroup China strategist Mingshao Shen in a note.

Valuations in many sectors are still near historic lows and cash levels in institutional portfolios remain high, said Shen.

TAKING PROFITS

On Monday, some of the recent outperformers were the biggest drags as investors took some money off the table.

China Overseas Land fell 5.7 percent and was the weakest large-cap stock in Hong Kong. It was up nearly 30 percent last week.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd fell 1.6 percent after last week's 21 percent jump and the biggest drag on the Hang Seng.

ICBC, along with China's other big banks, reported earnings last week that were largely in line with analyst forecasts.

But investor concerns have centered more around the souring of loans made during a lending binge that was part of China's stimulus program to respond to the 2008 financial crisis. Steps to alleviate those concerns and restore confidence in the financial system have prompted some investors to come back to the market to hunt for bargains.

China has already been selectively bringing relief to sectors hardest hit by its tightening policy such as providing support for SMEs, allowing rollover of local government debt, and helping local governments issue bonds, said Francis Cheung, head of Hong Kong and China strategy at CLSA in a note.

Premier Wen Jiabao "has stated that he would be fine-tuning monetary policy at the appropriate time, implying government tightening is over," said Cheung, referring to the leader's comments last week.

One cause of concern for investors remains the impact of a slowing economy on Chinese companies' profitability.

The pace of profit growth at Chinese listed companies slowed during the first nine months from the January-June period as the economy cooled, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday.

Sectors including non-ferrous metals, construction materials and textiles registered profit growth of more than 40 percent, while profit growth in transport, utilities and electronics industries fell compared with the same period last year. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)