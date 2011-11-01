HONG KONG Nov 1 Hong Kong shares were set for a
weak start to November as investors continue to take profits
following last month's rally and on growing doubts about the
implementation of the euro zone debt deal.
Traders said they expect broad-based selling in Hong Kong
after American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Chinese firms
listed on U.S. exchanges pointed to a 1-2 percent drop for the
benchmark Hang Seng index .
The index fell 0.8 percent to 19,864.9 on Monday. The
China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland
firms fell 1.1 percent.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou called an unexpected
referendum on Monday on the EU bailout deal for his debt-ridden
country, a move that could necessitate a snap election if a
public angry with austerity measures rejects the deal.
Share prices could come under additional pressure after
official manufacturing data from China showed a
less-than-forecast pickup in factory activity. China's official
purchasing manager index (PMI) for October came in at 50.4 down
from September's 51.2 and economist's expectations of 51.6.
Investors had turned more optimistic about a fourth-quarter
rally, particularly for Chinese shares, although market-moving
events this week that include central bank meetings, U.S.
payrolls data and a Group of 20 summit are likely to keep the
mood cautious.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8
percent while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 percent as
of 0050 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Canada's Grande Cache Coal has accepted a C$1
billion ($1 billion) takeover offer from two Asian traders
aiming to cash in on rising demand from China's
steelmakers. Winsway Coking Coal , an importer of
coking coal into China, and Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp
will pay C$10 cash for each Grande Cache share, a 70
percent premium to its Oct. 28 close.
* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , the world's largest
air cargo carrier, said that it will take delivery of its first
747-8 freighter from Boeing Co on Monday after a delay of
about nine months. Cathay ordered 10 B747-8F aircraft, with
delivery originally scheduled for January 2011.
* Africa-focused copper miner Anvil Mining Ltd
said that Minmetals Resources Ltd's (MMR)
$1.3 billion takeover offer may not be completed if
Anvil fails to agree with its partner Gécamines on contractual
arrangements.
* Esprit Holdings Ltd said on Monday that total
sales in the three months ended September rose 0.6 percent from
a year earlier in Hong Kong dollar terms amid weaker global
demand. Stripping out the foreign exchange impact of its local
operations, revenue in the period fell 8.2 percent in local
currency terms. Wholesale revenue was down 8.8 percent while
retail revenue was down 7.8 percent.
* Tencent Holdings , China's largest Internet firm
by market value, has invested in Chinese social-networking-site
Kaixin001, to create a joint SNS platform, both firms said in a
statement on Monday.
* Chinese gold and copper miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
said on Monday that it has delayed the
startup of its 200,000-tonne-per-year copper smelter.
* Hang Seng Bank Ltd's securities arm has signed
an agreement with Guangzhou Securities to set up a joint venture
in China, the Hong Kong lender said on Monday.
* Minmetals Resources Ltd said on Monday that it
is not in talks to buy its parent's 60 percent stake in a Peru
copper project, contrary to a local media report.
* BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd said on Tuesday it
proposed to issue $750 million first drawdown U.S. dollar
denominated notes to professional and institutional investors,
raising proceeds for general corporate purposes.
* China Yurun Food Group Ltd said its slaughtering
volume fell 4 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2011,
and sales of processed meat products decreased 18 percent while
profit in the third quarter fell by about 25 percent due to a
substantial increase in raw material costs. It sees difficult
business environment in the fourth quarter. For statement click
here
