HONG KONG Nov 1 Hong Kong shares were set for a weak start to November as investors continue to take profits following last month's rally and on growing doubts about the implementation of the euro zone debt deal.

Traders said they expect broad-based selling in Hong Kong after American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Chinese firms listed on U.S. exchanges pointed to a 1-2 percent drop for the benchmark Hang Seng index .

The index fell 0.8 percent to 19,864.9 on Monday. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms fell 1.1 percent.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou called an unexpected referendum on Monday on the EU bailout deal for his debt-ridden country, a move that could necessitate a snap election if a public angry with austerity measures rejects the deal.

Share prices could come under additional pressure after official manufacturing data from China showed a less-than-forecast pickup in factory activity. China's official purchasing manager index (PMI) for October came in at 50.4 down from September's 51.2 and economist's expectations of 51.6.

Investors had turned more optimistic about a fourth-quarter rally, particularly for Chinese shares, although market-moving events this week that include central bank meetings, U.S. payrolls data and a Group of 20 summit are likely to keep the mood cautious.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 percent as of 0050 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Canada's Grande Cache Coal has accepted a C$1 billion ($1 billion) takeover offer from two Asian traders aiming to cash in on rising demand from China's steelmakers. Winsway Coking Coal , an importer of coking coal into China, and Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp will pay C$10 cash for each Grande Cache share, a 70 percent premium to its Oct. 28 close.

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , the world's largest air cargo carrier, said that it will take delivery of its first 747-8 freighter from Boeing Co on Monday after a delay of about nine months. Cathay ordered 10 B747-8F aircraft, with delivery originally scheduled for January 2011.

* Africa-focused copper miner Anvil Mining Ltd said that Minmetals Resources Ltd's (MMR) $1.3 billion takeover offer may not be completed if Anvil fails to agree with its partner Gécamines on contractual arrangements.

* Esprit Holdings Ltd said on Monday that total sales in the three months ended September rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier in Hong Kong dollar terms amid weaker global demand. Stripping out the foreign exchange impact of its local operations, revenue in the period fell 8.2 percent in local currency terms. Wholesale revenue was down 8.8 percent while retail revenue was down 7.8 percent.

* Tencent Holdings , China's largest Internet firm by market value, has invested in Chinese social-networking-site Kaixin001, to create a joint SNS platform, both firms said in a statement on Monday.

* Chinese gold and copper miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said on Monday that it has delayed the startup of its 200,000-tonne-per-year copper smelter.

* Hang Seng Bank Ltd's securities arm has signed an agreement with Guangzhou Securities to set up a joint venture in China, the Hong Kong lender said on Monday.

* Minmetals Resources Ltd said on Monday that it is not in talks to buy its parent's 60 percent stake in a Peru copper project, contrary to a local media report.

* BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd said on Tuesday it proposed to issue $750 million first drawdown U.S. dollar denominated notes to professional and institutional investors, raising proceeds for general corporate purposes.

* China Yurun Food Group Ltd said its slaughtering volume fell 4 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2011, and sales of processed meat products decreased 18 percent while profit in the third quarter fell by about 25 percent due to a substantial increase in raw material costs. It sees difficult business environment in the fourth quarter. For statement click here

