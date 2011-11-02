HONG KONG Nov 2 Hong Kong shares were set to sink deeper into the red on Wednesday as euro zone woes continue to weigh on investor sentiment, although the benchmark index could find support from bargain-hunting in large caps.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.49 percent on Tuesday to 19,369.96, with the property stocks the biggest underperformers. The index is now down 3.2 percent over the past two days.

The China Enterprises Index lost 3.12 percent on Tuesday despite a sharp rally in railway stocks on signs of government support for the sector.

Traders at two large brokerages in Hong Kong said order books were skewed towards buyers on Wednesday morning, with the energy sector and China property counters in favour while rail stocks are set to see some profit-taking.

Turnover on the Hong Kong exchange has fallen compared with last week's surge, suggesting investor caution ahead of a Group of 20 summit later this week.

Also in focus is the two-day policy meeting at the U.S. Federal Reserve which ends today and could begin to prepare financial markets for further monetary easing.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 2 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was down 2.1 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Gambling revenue in Macau broke a new record in October, rising 42 percent on the year to 26.9 billion patacas ($3.4 billion). Las Vegas Sands Corp , Sands China Ltd , Wynn Resorts Ltd , Wynn Macau Ltd , MGM Resorts International , MGM China Holdings Ltd , Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd and SJM Holdings Ltd , are the listed entities of the six licensed Macau operators.

* Dutch electronics group Philips has signed an agreement to transfer its loss-making television business to a joint venture with TPV Technology Ltd , ending doubts about the deal being scuppered due to the deteriorating global TV market.

* Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that it is looking to spin off and list its China outdoor media unit in Shenzhen.

* China's biggest offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd said talks are still ongoing for a $7 billion bid to buy BP Plc's stake in Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy LLC (PAE), despite a lapsed deadline on Tuesday.

* Toy retailer Toys R Us Inc said on Tuesday it will set up a 70 percent-owned joint venture with Li & Fung (Retailing) Ltd in a bid to acquire a majority stake in existing retail business operations in Southeast Asia and Greater China currently run by the latter. Li & Fung Retailing owns Convenience Retail Asia Ltd and Trinity Ltd . (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)