* HSI down 0.9 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1 pct

* Greece referendum call exacerbates euro zone worries

* Turnover in HK light as U.S. Fed policy eyed

* China rail stocks extend rally on signs of govt support (Updates to midday)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Nov 2 Hong Kong shares fell for a third successive session on Wednesday as investors continued to take money off the table following last month's rally and refrained from fresh buys as euro zone woes kept risk appetite weak.

Greece's surprise call for a referendum on a European bailout has clouded hopes for an agreement among euro zone leaders to solve the region's debt problems.

Turnover remained lacklustre in Hong Kong as investors also awaited the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting where it could begin to prepare financial markets for further monetary easing.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.92 percent at 19,192.72 by the midday trading break after recovering some of its earlier losses. The China Enterprises index fell 0.83 percent with railway stocks extending gains after Tuesday's surge.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1 percent, with energy counters the biggest drag.

Despite last month's rally in Chinese shares, valuations remain low compared with regional peers and there were some signs that investors are preparing for a year-end rally.

Traders at two large brokerages in Hong Kong said order books were skewed towards buyers on Wednesday morning, with the energy sector and China property counters in favour.

For now, however, the focus remains on Europe.

"Europe remains a source of risk," said Yonghao Pu, chief investment strategist at UBS Wealth Management in a Reuters television interview.

Of the three major risks that had spooked investors in the second half of the year, the chances of a U.S. "double dip" and a hard landing for China had eased, UBS' Yonghao said, adding that only Europe remained a worry.

HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest lender, fell 1.6 percent in Hong Kong and led broad weakness across the financial sector, which came under renewed pressure overnight in the United States and Europe.

AIA Group Ltd and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd were both down 1.9 percent, while Standard Chartered Plc was down 0.9 percent.

Bucking the weak trend on the day and the week, Chinese railway counters extended gains on signs that the government was taking steps to support the sector.

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd rose 6 percent in Hong Kong and 3.9 percent in Shanghai. China Railway Group Ltd rose 7.1 percent and were the top performers among Hong Kong-listed Chinese large-caps.

Railway stocks hit multi-year lows in September as a selloff in Chinese markets from August exacerbated weakness in the sector after a high-speed rail crash in July this year. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)