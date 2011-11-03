HONG KONG Nov 3 Hong Kong shares were set for a
flat to lower start on Thursday as fears over Europe's debt
crisis escalating again kept investors at bay and pushed
regional stock markets lower.
Stocks on Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday, although
gains came on light volumes, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said
it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage debt to
spur a struggling recovery.
Worries about Europe prevented those gains from spilling
over into Asia.
The leaders of France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock
move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan, told Prime
Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not
receive another cent in EU aid until it decides whether it wants
to stay in the euro zone.
Traders said they expected Hong Kong markets to drift lower
through the day, particularly after a strong rally on Wednesday
which saw the benchmark Hang Seng index reverse course at
midday and end up 1.9 percent.
Local property developers are likely to come under pressure
on reports that bellwether Sun Hung Kai Properties had
cut prices at one its new high-end projects in Hong Kong.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's stock markets were shut for a
public holiday while South Korea's KOSPI was trading
down 1.1 percent as of 0055 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
said on Wednesday that one of its affiliated companies has
agreed to acquire a local property project company for a total
of 9.57 billion yuan ($1.5 billion). Fosun said it would buy the
company, whose core asset is a parcel of land for commercial
development at Shanghai's historic Bund district, from a unit of
Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. [D:nL4E7M24IM]
* Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No. 2 PC brand,
posted on Wednesday its best quarterly profit in more than two
years, helped by acquisitions and an increase in sales in
emerging markets such as China.
* China Resources Gas Group Ltd (CRG) said on
Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to set up a 6 billion
yuan city pipe gas distribution joint venture with Tianjin Gas
Group Co Ltd.
* Standard Chartered Plc said its income
should grow by at least 10 percent this year to put it on track
for a ninth straight year of record earnings, although problems
in India saw growth slow in the latest quarter.
* State-owned China Power International Development Limited
(CPI) said on Wednesday it would form a joint venture
with China Coal Energy Co Ltd to build and
operate coal-fired power units in Shanxi in northern China with
total investment at 4.98 billion yuan ($784 million).
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)