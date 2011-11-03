HONG KONG Nov 3 Hong Kong shares were set for a flat to lower start on Thursday as fears over Europe's debt crisis escalating again kept investors at bay and pushed regional stock markets lower.

Stocks on Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday, although gains came on light volumes, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery.

Worries about Europe prevented those gains from spilling over into Asia.

The leaders of France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan, told Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive another cent in EU aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.

Traders said they expected Hong Kong markets to drift lower through the day, particularly after a strong rally on Wednesday which saw the benchmark Hang Seng index reverse course at midday and end up 1.9 percent.

Local property developers are likely to come under pressure on reports that bellwether Sun Hung Kai Properties had cut prices at one its new high-end projects in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's stock markets were shut for a public holiday while South Korea's KOSPI was trading down 1.1 percent as of 0055 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said on Wednesday that one of its affiliated companies has agreed to acquire a local property project company for a total of 9.57 billion yuan ($1.5 billion). Fosun said it would buy the company, whose core asset is a parcel of land for commercial development at Shanghai's historic Bund district, from a unit of Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. [D:nL4E7M24IM]

* Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No. 2 PC brand, posted on Wednesday its best quarterly profit in more than two years, helped by acquisitions and an increase in sales in emerging markets such as China.

* China Resources Gas Group Ltd (CRG) said on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to set up a 6 billion yuan city pipe gas distribution joint venture with Tianjin Gas Group Co Ltd.

* Standard Chartered Plc said its income should grow by at least 10 percent this year to put it on track for a ninth straight year of record earnings, although problems in India saw growth slow in the latest quarter.

* State-owned China Power International Development Limited (CPI) said on Wednesday it would form a joint venture with China Coal Energy Co Ltd to build and operate coal-fired power units in Shanxi in northern China with total investment at 4.98 billion yuan ($784 million). (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)