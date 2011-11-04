HONG KONG Nov 4 Hong Kong stocks are seen rising on Friday but remain set for a weekly loss as worries over the euro zone hit large caps and offset gains in Chinese shares.

The benchmark Hang Seng index closed down 2.5 percent on Thursday, dragged lower by HSBC Holdings and local property counters.

For a second day, however, exchange-traded funds in Hong Kong that provide outsiders the most direct exposure to mainland markets outperformed.

Foreign investors again bought solid volumes of ETFs, hoping to capture any outperformance of China's domestic stocks over those listed in Hong Kong.

The major China-related ETF in Hong Kong, the iShares A50 China tracker , rose 1 percent on 1.9 times its average 30-day traded volume as investors piled in.

Overnight, markets were rocked by headlines on Greece and comments from the new president of the European Central bank who said the euro zone could soon enter a "mild recession."

But hopes that Greece will abandon plans to hold a referendum that could pave the way for a disorderly exit from the monetary union, and a cut in interest rates by the ECBs lifted stocks and crude oil.

Elsehwere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.4 percent while South Korea's KOSPI bounced 2.3 percent as of 0100 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Oil majors CNOOC , Petrochina and Sinopec are likely to get boost from a China Securities Journal report that said the three may be allowed to adjust fuel prices on their own under a new pricing mechanism.

* Manulife Financial turned in a steeper than expected quarterly loss on Thursday and said its 2015 C$4 billion profit goal may be at risk, but its shares rose as the insurer's results looked good when compared with its peers.

* MGM Resorts International , parent of MGM China Holdings Ltd , narrowed its losses, but failed to live up to heightened expectations as gambling and spending on the Las Vegas Strip recovered, sending its shares down nearly 6 percent.

* China's COSCO is looking at shipping joint ventures with major oil importers to build new very large crude carriers (VLCC) as part of Beijing's plan to add more supertankers to its fleet by 2015, its chairman said. State-owned COSCO Group controls bulk cargo carrier and container ship operator China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd .

* Yunfeng Capital, Silver Lake and other investors completed the purchase of a 5 percent stake in Alibaba Group, parent of listed Alibaba.com Ltd , worth $1.6 billion on Nov. 1, a source told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)