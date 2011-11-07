HONG KONG Nov 7 Hong Kong stocks were set for a lower start on Monday, in line with other regional markets following the weak close last week on Wall Street, although investors' focus will be on locally listed Chinese companies that have enjoyed a strong rally.

The benchmark Hang Seng index closed up 3.1 percent last Friday as a rally in the H-shares listed in Hong Kong helped the benchmark recover almost all of its earlier losses for the week.

Cyclical stocks, such as materials and energy firms, joined a rally in shares of Chinese insurers and property counters.

Insurers, which hold shares in investment portfolios, are among those businesses that stand to benefit the most from a recovery in China's domestic markets, or the A-shares.

China Life Insurance shares rose 12.8 percent last week and are up 32.6 percent over the past month.

While the outlook for Chinese shares has brightened on marginal moves by Beijing towards selective easing of macro-economic policy, developments in the euro zone would still dictate broader market sentiment, particularly in Hong Kong, which is one of the biggest destinations for foreign investors in Asia.

Greece's politicians agreed on Sunday to form a unity government to approve a euro zone bailout although Italy's Silvio Berlusconi has one day left to win over waverers and see off a group of party rebels threatening to bring down his government.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China's biggest offshore oil producer, CNOOC Ltd , said on Sunday its 50 percent-owned unit, Bridas Energy Holdings, has determined to terminate a deal to buy BP Plc's 60 percent stake in Argentina-based oil and gas group, Pan American Energy LLC (PAE).

* PepsiCo Inc agreed to sell its interest in 24 soft drink bottlers in China to Hong Kong-listed Tingyi Holdings Corp , an acknowledgment that its strategy in China was not working.

* China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd said on Friday it has scrapped indefinitely plans to spin off its hotel operations and acquire a project due to unfavourable market conditions.

* Bank of China (Hong Kong) said on Friday it had been reappointed as the clearing bank for all yuan-related business in the territory. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)