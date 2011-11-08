HONG KONG Nov 8 Hong Kong shares were set for a cautious start in line with other Asian markets, with China-related names offering support, although trading volume is likely to remain muted as jitters over Italian debt keep investors at bay.

The Hang Seng index closed down 0.83 percent to 19,677.89 on Monday on low turnover. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms also fell, but strength in refiners and insurers helped it outperform the broader market.

Investors are likely to remain on the sidelines again ahead of the latest inflation data from China, due on Wednesday, and as uncertainty in Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, adds to region's debt crisis.

The low turnover does not bode well for shares of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing , the world's largest exchange operator by market value, say some analysts.

Analysts at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong maintained their "underperform" rating on the stock, citing weak trading activity last month when turnover equity trading, which makes up over half the company's revenues, fell 27 percent year-on-year.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was 0.1 percent lower.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* MGM Resorts International , parent of MGM China Holdings Ltd , narrowed its losses but failed to live up to heightened expectations as gambling and spending on the Las Vegas Strip recovered, sending its shares down nearly 6 percent. [ID:nL4E7M332V}

* Chinese gold and copper miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it would acquire 45 percent of Gold Eagle Mining Investment Ltd for 1.44 billion yuan ($226.7 million). Zijin said it would acquire Long Province Resources, an owner of gold mine assets in China's Gansu province, for 1.15 billion yuan ($181.07 million).

* Restaurant chain operator Little Sheep Group Ltd said on Tuesday that China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) had approved a buyout bid by its parent Yum Brands Inc .

* Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd , one of the world's top wind turbine producers, has entered into a 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) financing agreement with China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the world's biggest bank by market value.

* Russia's UC RUSAL , the world's biggest aluminium producer, said it had registered two brands of its metal with the Shanghai Futures Exchange to increase sales in China, the world's largest consumer of the metal.

* SJM Holdings , the largest operator in China's only legal casino market, posted a 40 percent rise in core quarterly earnings, at the low end of forecasts, as its market share in Macau was trimmed by rising competition.

* China Longyuan Power Group Corp on Monday said it agreed to buy from its parent, China Guodian Corp, wind energy and biomass assets worth 1.51 billion yuan ($238.2 million). (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)