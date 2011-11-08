* Hang Seng ends little changed but H-shares outperform again

* Shanghai dips 0.2 pct on caution ahead of inflation data

* Tencent slumps 5.5 percent in HK, on Nomura's 'short' list

* Chinese property counters continue to lag (Updates to close)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Nov 8 Hong Kong shares struggled for traction on Tuesday while mainland markets dipped slightly as weak property counters offset light gains in mainland banks and energy plays, though volumes remained light ahead of Chinese inflation data.

The Hang Seng index closed little changed at 19,678 points as investors' caution kept turnover near two-week lows, though China-linked H share issues saw modest gains.

An outlier among large-caps was China's top internet firm Tencent Holdings , which tumbled 5.6 percent in relatively heavy volume ahead of its third-quarter results due on Wednesday.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2 percent to around 2,504 points, largely on further weakness in property shares.

"With light volumes and lots of macro events due to play out shortly, trying to pick stocks is difficult and trying to pick stocks to short is even harder," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

"The easy trades are crowded, whilst other stocks lack liquidity."

China is set to announce October inflation data on Wednesday that are expected to show price pressures are slowly easing, spurring talk that Beijing might soon loosen monetary policy.

Annual inflation is expected to ease to 5.5 percent in October, the third straight month of decline from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July, as food price rises cool.

While cuts in interest rates or bank reserve requirements are unlikely for now, marginal steps taken by the authorities such as alleviating the cash crunch faced by small and medium-sized enterprises and the railway sector have spurred hopes for a year-end rally for domestic stock markets.

Mainland banking shares were mostly higher, led by top lender Industrial & Commerical Bank , which rose 0.8 percent in Hong Kong and 0.5 percent in Shanghai.

Also higher were shares of top refiners Petrochina and Sinopec , which rose 1.6 percent and 2 percent, respectively, in Hong Kong, partly on hopes that refining margins will remain stable.

Last week refiners posted strong gains on reports that Chinese oil companies may be allowed to conditionally set fuel prices, a move seen helping refining margins.

PROPERTY UNDERPERFORMS

While banks and energy counters helped the China Enterprises index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland firms rise 0.4 percent and outperform the broader market for a third successive day, property counters were a drag.

Chinese property names in Hong Kong underperformed their local peers on worries that the sector is unlikely to enjoy any relaxation of policies despite cooling home sales.

China Overseas Land dropped 5 percent while Longfor Properties , which posted a 11.5 percent drop in monthly sales, fell 6.1 percent.

Many potential home buyers remain on the sidelines in China, expecting even deeper price cuts from developers who may need a surge in cash flow to service debts at the end of the year, with refinancing options remaining very limited. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)