HONG KONG Nov 9 Hong Kong shares are set to rise on Wednesday following the spike in benchmark index futures in the previous session although investors will be more focused on inflation data to gauge the extent to which price pressures have eased in China.

China is set to announce October inflation data at 0200 GMT that are expected to show price pressures are slowly easing, spurring talk that Beijing might soon loosen monetary policy.

Annual inflation is expected to ease to 5.5 percent in October, the third straight month of decline from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July, as food price rises cool.

The Hang Seng index closed little changed at 19,678 points on Tuesday as investor caution ahead of inflation kept turnover near two-week lows, though China-linked H-shares were modestly higher.

Hang Seng index futures HSIc1 rose about 200 points after regular trading hours on Tuesday to close around 19,797, a 0.6 percent premium to the cash close.

Also on the radar will be results from index heavyweight HSBC Holdings and China's top Internet firm Tencent Holdings , which fell 5.5. percent on Tuesday in heavy volume.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.1 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was up a percent as of 0055 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Beijing Capital Land Ltd said its contracted sales for October amounted to 1.23 billion yuan, up 18 percent from those in September, bringing the total contracted sales so far this year to 9.01 billion yuan, an increase of 1.9 percent from the same period a year ago.

* Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd plans to launch on Wednesday an up to $1.4 billion IPO for its telecoms business, two sources said, braving volatile global markets as the deal's novelty and fixed-income like structure aim to lure yield-hungry investors.

* China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), the country's third-largest oil company and parent of Hong Kong-listed offshore oil and gas specialist CNOOC Ltd , imported about 100,000 tonnes of diesel last month, to replenish thinning inventories as it closed its main south China refinery for major overhaul.

* Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd , which Hutchison Whampoa Ltd holds a 81.53 percent stake, said its earning before finance costs, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased to HK$4.44 billion for the third quarter of 2011, from HK$3.11 billion in a year ago period. For statement click here

* Hutchison Whampoa said its recurring EBITDA, excluding one-off gains of the ports and related services division and contributions from the Trust, increased 37 percent on a comparable basis, from the same period last year to $7.0 billion for the nine months ended 30 September 2011. It said its businesses overall continue to perform well despite market uncertainties, particularly in Europe. For statement click here (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)