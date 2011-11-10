HONG KONG Nov 10 Hong Kong shares were set for a steep drop on Thursday as the slide in overseas markets, an escalating crisis in Italy and weak results from heavyweights HSBC and Tencent send investors towards the exits.

Regional stock markets in Asia were lower in early trading after soaring Italian borrowing costs stoked fears that the eurozone's third-biggest economy will be forced to seek a bailout, a scenario that raises the risk of a break-up of the currency zone.

Wall Street slumped on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 down 3.7 percent. Financial stocks were hardest hit. Shares of HSBC Holdings listed in the U.S. fell 8.7 percent, hit by both a worsening eurozone crisis and a weak third-quarter.

The company's shares account for nearly 15 percent of the Hang Seng index , which rose 1.7 percent to 20,014.43 on Wednesday, although trading volume was lacklustre.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 2.4 percent while South Korea's KOSPI had lost 2.7 percent as of 0100 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's biggest Internet company by revenue, reported its slowest profit growth in four years, missing analysts' estimates on softer growth in its casual games and lower margins due to increased investments.

* HSBC gave its starkest warning to date that new regulations might force it to leave Britain and said its U.S. bad debts had jumped as more homeowners stopped payments on their mortgages. Europe's biggest bank on Wednesday reported a 36 percent fall in third quarter profits as the euro zone debt crisis hit investment bank income, while strains in the U.S. economy saw bad debts there jump by almost $1 billion, the first rise in two years.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is selling up to $1.54 billion worth of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. stock, the Wall Street firm's third sell-down of the world's largest bank by value. Sources familiar with matter told Reuters on Wednesday that Goldman was selling 2.4 billion shares, or 2.8 percent of ICBC's Hong Kong listed stock.

* China's top economic planning agency is investigating China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd for monopoly violations, the first such probe since it implemented its anti-monopoly law in 2008.

* Regional power utility CLP Holdings Ltd may be forced to write down the value of its carbon-emitting assets in Australia by as much as HK$6 billion ($772 million) after the passage of a new carbon law, analysts said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)