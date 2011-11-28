* HSI trades higher, hovers near 18,000 points

HONG KONG, Nov 28 Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday after four successive weekly losses took the benchmark index into oversold territory, but light volume betrayed low conviction among investors, who remain wary over the euro zone debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.87 percent at 18,020.08 at the midday trading break, but off the morning's high as short-covering in large caps such as HSBC Holdings Plc and Li & Fung Ltd faded.

The Shanghai Composite firmed 0.13 percent to 2,383.4, propped up by energy heavyweights PetroChina Co Ltd and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, which rose 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Reports that the International Monetary Fund was considering a bailout package for Italy spurred a rally in risky assets in early Asia trade, but doubts over the credibility of such a plan saw the euro and the Australian dollar, barometers of risk appetite, give back some earlier gains.

Turnover in Hong Kong by midday reached only HK$22.2 billion with trading activity thinning after the early short-squeeze.

Retail investors had money tied up in a slew of initial public offerings scheduled to debut in Hong Kong this week, said a trader at an U.S. brokerage, with market players also cautious ahead of important economic data from the United States.

U.S. employment numbers due on Friday are expected to show an economy treading water, with 120,000 new hires in November, up from 80,000 the prior month but way below the level needed to improve the outlook.

Closer to home, Chinese manufacturing data for November is scheduled to be released on Thursday following last week's indications that industrial activity in Asia's largest economy might have stalled this month.

A surge in U.S. holiday weekend retail sales prompted a rush to cover short positions in Chinese consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd, which rose 7.5 percent making it the top gainer on the Hang Seng Index.

Short-selling in Li & Fung made up more than a third of total turnover in its shares last week as investors bet on more downside for the stock, which has struggled this year. Li & Fung is still down over 34 percent this year. (Editing by Chris Lewis)