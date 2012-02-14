HONG KONG, Feb 14 Hong Kong shares could start slightly lower on Tuesday, with risk appetite in global markets crimped by uncertainty over the Greek government's ability to pursue reforms approved by parliament to stave off defaulting.

Rating agency Moody's further reminded investors of Europe's debt crisis risk, warning it may cut the top-notch ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria while downgrading Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta,

In a move that could weigh on two of the mainland's biggest lenders, China's national pension fund sold about HK$153 million ($20 million) worth of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China shares, the lenders said on Monday.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 20,887.4 points, holding below the 21,000 level, the benchmark's current 250-day moving average at which it faltered four times last week.

Chart support is seen at its 200-day moving average, currently at 20,416 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,990.6 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,006.1 points at 0038 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Apple Inc said on Monday that a U.S. non-profit labor group has begun an "unprecedented" inspection of working conditions at its main contract manufacturers, including Foxconn's plants in southern China, as the maker of the IPhone continues to grapple with persistent image problems there. Inspections will also be done at facilities owned by other Apple suppliers Quanta and Pegatron later this year, Apple said.

* China Communications Construction Co Ltd, the country's largest builder of ports, set its Shanghai IPO price range at 5.00-5.40 yuan ($0.79-$0.86) per share after last month scaling back its IPO ambitions by 75 percent.

* The head of Cathay Pacific, the world's largest air cargo carrier, warned on Monday that any improvement in lacklustre cargo markets this year depended on recovery in the world's big economies.

* Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday its January freight traffic fell 19.5 percent as weak demand was exaggerated by the Chinese New Year holiday while passenger traffic was strong.

* China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) plans to invest 53 billion yuan ($8.41 billion) by 2015 to boost refinery capacity and build up oil and gas production in northwestern Xinjiang region, company officials said on Monday.

* Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd said on Monday it received regulatory approval to seek a shareholders' meeting on a proposed purchase of Canadian coal miner Grand Cache Coal Corp, moving closer to the nearly $1 billion takeover.

* Top aluminium producer RUSAL Plc said on Monday that it expects more companies to cut aluminium output this year, with China accounting for about a third of global cuts, but still forecast global output would top demand. {ID:nL4E8DD014]

* Chinese brewers including China Resources Enterprise Ltd and Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd are among potential suitors eyeing bids for the brewery operations of Hong Kong-listed Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* Mingyuan Medicare Development Co Ltd said it expected its profit for 2011 to decrease because of the unsatisfactory performance of its protein chip division, as sales of protein chip fall due to tightened financing situation in China. For statement click here

* Wynn Resorts Inc, operator of Wynn Macau , said the U.S. securities regulators launched an "informal inquiry" into the casino company's $135 million donation to the University of Macau founder Steve Wynn.

MARKET SUMMARY > Greek vote lifts Wall Street near 7-month high > Euro gains on Greek deal but doubts remain > Treasuries end near flat in choppy trading > Gold ekes out gain but technical selling weighs > Oil up on Greek austerity measures, Iran tensions

